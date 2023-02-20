"Try to Dave Chappelle me" - Ex-NFL Pro Bowler lashes out against transgender athletes in pro football

Former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley turned down the idea of transgender females participating in sports against biological females this weekend in a video posted online.

While he said he has no issues with trans people, Wiley said he has an issue with transtioned women playing against non-transitioned women in sports:

“I have no issue with transgenders. I do have an issue with athletes who are transgendered trying to participate going from a transition of a man to a woman and now playing with the women. And, I will say that. You all can try to Dave Chappelle me all you want. I am very clear on this. You can be a transgender.

"You can be the homie, but I’ll be damned if a male at birth turns into a female and tries to compete against my daughters. She ain’t out there. We out. Don’t make this a human rights issue – this is a biological issue. Simple as that. Trust me, I am a man.

“I hate saying fair. It’s not even right. Forget fair, it’s not right."

Marcellus Wiley 🧢 @marcelluswiley



Why can’t the dudes who transition to women actually empower women by competing against men? I have no issue with transgenders, but I do have an issue with athletes who are transgender women trying to compete against biological women. Not against the Wiley Women!Why can’t the dudes who transition to women actually empower women by competing against men? I have no issue with transgenders, but I do have an issue with athletes who are transgender women trying to compete against biological women. Not against the Wiley Women! 💯Why can’t the dudes who transition to women actually empower women by competing against men? https://t.co/lq8rDi48Ku

Wiley's comments came weeks after Bethany Hamilton said she wouldn’t compete against transgender women in the World Surf League.

Marcellus Wiley's career

SiriusXM At Super Bowl XLIX Radio Row

Marcellus Wiley played in the NFL from 1997-2006. He was drafted in the second round in 1997 by the Buffalo Bills.

He had the best season of his career in 2001 when he signed with the San Diego Chargers. He was named a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro, recording 48 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He played two more seasons with the Chargers and joined the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars before retiring in 2006. He finished his career with 320 tackles, 44 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Following his career, he's worked as analyst for ESPN and Fox. Last year, he began hosting the "More To It" podcast, as part of the Dan Patrick Podcast Network and he's hopeful to start a new show for Fox this year.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Marcellus Wiley and H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : 0 votes