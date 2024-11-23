Tua Tagovailoa or Jordan Love: Who should I start for Week 12 Fantasy Football

As the 2024 NFL season winds down, fantasy football managers have to choose their quarterbacks carefully and Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love provide two appealing options.

The Dolphins have a 4-6 record entering Week 12 of the season. But that could have been better had Tua Tagovailoa not missed some games recovering from a concussion. Last season's passing yards leader is 3-3 this year and will be looking to extend that in their divisional matchup against the Patriots. New England is 3-8 and sits at the bottom of the AFC East it is a game that Mike McDaniel will expect his charges to win.

Jordan Love has had his injury struggles this year too after leading the Packers to the playoffs in 2023. However, through it all, Green Bay has amassed a 7-3 record. They are currently third in the NFC North because the Lions and Vikings have been two of the standout teams this season. However, their charge for a playoff place is set to continue against the 49ers in Week 12, knowing a victory against a conference opponent will set them up nicely for a wild card spot.

With those considerations in mind, here are some tips for fantasy football owners who are considering either of these quarterbacks.

Is Tua Tagovailoa a good pick in Week 12?

Tua Tagovailoa has 1,443 yards in 2024 and has a completion rate of 73.4 percent. That latter is the highest of his career. He has thrown for nine touchdowns and four interceptions with a passer rating of 101.5. This is the third straight year that he is averaging above 100 in that metric.

Since returning at the end of October, he has seven touchdowns and a single interception. Last week against the Raiders, he had his most accomplished performance of the season when he threw for three touchdowns, no interceptions, and had a passer rating of 127.8. He might be coming into his best form towards the end of the season and that is good news for fantasy football owners.

Is Jordan Love a good pick in Week 12?

Jordan Love has 2,081 yards this year with a completion rate of 62.3 percent. He has 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The picks are concerning because he leads the league in this category, tied with a certain Patrick Mahomes, despite missing a couple of games.

Last week against the Bears, he again had an interception and had to rely on the blocking ability of the Packers' special teams to eke out a victory. His completion percentage, though, of 76.5 percent in that game was the highest he has had all season and he also threw a touchdown. Fantasy football managers might be scratching their heads wondering which version of the quarterback will turn up.

Whom should I start between Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love in Week 12?

Tua Tagovailoa is having a more polished season than Jordan Love in terms of taking care of the ball and limiting turnovers but the latter has more yards and touchdown passes. Therefore, fantasy football owners might find this a difficult choice. Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer tool can help decide which player has a better shot in Week 12.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Jordan Love - Start 'Em Sit 'Em - 2024 NFL Season - Week 12 - Fantasy Football - Sportskeeda Optimizer Tool Results

Our tool says to start Tua Tagovailo. Both players are expected to have similar numbers in rushing but in terms of throwing fewer interceptions, the Miami quarterback is the frontrunner. The Green Bay star puts up a close fight because he has a better chance to get a touchdown.

Even though Jordan Love has more passing yards this season, his counterpart on the Dolphins is expected to shade that too. Miami is facing New England, who allow 216.8 passing yards per game compared to San Francisco, Green Bay's opponent this week, who give up less than 200.

