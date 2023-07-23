Tua Tagovailoa Madden 24 rating: What overall is Dolphins QB?

Madden 24 gears up for its highly anticipated release just before the 2023 NFL season kicks off. However, the wait for the Madden 24 player ratings are finally over. The rankings have been unveiled, sparking immense curiosity among fans eager to know how their favorite players are ranked.

One player who caught the attention of many is Tua Tagovailoa, the talented quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. Notably, he secured a spot in the prestigious top 10 among all the quarterbacks in the game.

The annual Madden player ratings always spark lively discussions, and this year was no exception. Let's dive into the details and uncover the Madden rating for the Dolphins' quarterback sensation, Tua Tagovailoa!

In a league filled with exceptional quarterbacks, Tagovailoa finds himself in the 10th position with an impressive overall rating of 83. Among the quarterbacks, he trails behind notable names such as Patrick Mahomes (99), Joe Burrow (95), Josh Allen (94), Lamar Jackson (91), Jalen Hurts (88), Dak Prescott (87), Justin Herbert (87), Aaron Rodgers (86), and Kirk Cousins (84).

Delving deeper into the Dolphins roster, Tagovailoa ties for the eighth position with Jaelan Phillips. The rankings within the team are led by outstanding players like Tyreek Hill (98), Jalen Ramsey (97), Terron Armstead (91), Jaylen Waddle (88), Christian Wilkins (86), and Jevon Holland and Xavien Howard (both with an 84 rating).

What are Tua Tagovailoa's individual stats ratings?

Tua Tagovailoa's individual stats ratings in Madden 24 highlight his impressive skills as a quarterback. Among specific categories, he excels in medium accuracy, where he secured a remarkable third position among the quarterbacks. In short accuracy, he has acquired the fourth position.

When it comes to his throwing abilities, Tua possesses a strong arm, evident from his Throw Power rating of 86. He also handles pressure well, as indicated by his 86 rating in Throw under pressure.

Tua's precision is exceptional, particularly in short-range passes, earning him a high Short Accuracy rating of 96. Additionally, his accuracy remains reliable even in the intermediate range, earning him a noteworthy rating of 92 in Medium Accuracy.

His Deep Accuracy rating is also solid at 86, showcasing his ability to connect with receivers down the field. Furthermore, Tua has earned a Play Action rating of 84.

As the Madden 24 rating of Tua Tagovailoa is revealed, fans can now experience firsthand the thrill of playing with this skilled quarterback in the virtual world and lead the Miami Dolphins to victory.

