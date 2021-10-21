Tua Tagovailoa to Washington? Dolphins QB to be traded as part of Deshaun Watson deal

Tua Tagovailoa's time with the Miami Dolphins could be coming to an end.

The Dolphins are reportedly finalizing a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. As per the Houston Chronicle, a deal for Watson with the Dolphins could materialize before the trade deadline ends on November 2. The move could jeopardize Tagovailoa's starting position and put him on the move.

Coty M. Davis @CotyDavis_24 In regards to the #Texans closing in on a deal that would send Deshaun Watson to the Miami #Dolphins , I am hearing that it could be a three team deal that would send Tua Tagovailoa to the Washington Football Team.

Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury in Week 3 and was labeled 'day-to-day' by head coach Brian Flores following the team's lopsided 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. On his return, Tagovailoa finished 33-47 for 329 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as the Dolphins fell to Urban Meyer's Jacksonville Jaguars in London last Sunday.

NFL Trade Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa to Washington?

Despite only featuring in 13 games for the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa presents a long-term solution for teams looking to add a reliable quarterback to their roster. There are still doubts about Tagovailoa's ability to lead an offense, but he could offer more than any other quarterback currently on the Washington roster.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 #Texans are working toward a potential deal that would send Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins that could get done this week. If not this week they still hope they can get it done before the Nov 2 trade deadline.

Meanwhile, Watson has been a mere spectator of the Texans' disastrous run this season. The 26-year-old was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by 21 women earlier this year. The civil suit is slated to take place in February, which means he won’t stand for a trial until at least a month after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season.

NFL teams were reportedly apprehensive about making a move for Watson at the start of the season due to legal complications. But the Dolphins are willing to bet on the Texans star as we approach Week 7.

Watson to Dolphins and Tua to Washington makes sense for both teams

Since being drafted in 2017, Watson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. If he can prove his innocence and beat a suspension or a stint on the Commissioner's Exempt List, the Dolphins will have a superstar to build the franchise around.

Washington, on the other hand, has been extremely unlucky with their big-money quarterback signings. Both Alex Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered serious injuries in their first year as starters, prematurely ending Washington's bid for a spot in the playoffs.

In Tagovailoa, Washington will have a talented, dual-threat quarterback on a rookie contract who they can surround with enough talent to become a force in the NFC East.

There are still no guarantees that a trade will materialize, but if it does, the Dolphins and Washington will both be elated.

