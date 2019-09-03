Tua Tagovailoa: Would he be the answer for the Miami Dolphins?

Tua Tagovailoa may take his talents to South Beach next year

It wouldn't be shocking to see the Miami Dolphins finish with the NFL's worst record this season. If that does come to fruition, chances are they'll select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the first overall pick in the 2020 draft.

The Dolphins appear to be in full tank mode as players like Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and Kiko Alonso were dealt for future draft picks and role players.

And with journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick — who would be a backup anywhere else — starting at quarterback, there's no reason to believe that the team isn't in for a very long year, which could surely result in winning the Tua sweepstakes.

Rough life after Marino

When finding a superstar quarterback, teams such as the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts have done a phenomenal job over the years. Green Bay landed Brett Favre and then Aaron Rodgers, while the Colts grabbed Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck back to back.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins haven't had much luck (no pun attended).

Since the retirement of Dan Marino in 2000 — easily the greatest quarterback to never win a Super Bowl — Miami has started 19 different players at the position. The list includes names like Cleo Lemon, A.J. Feeley, Jay Fiedler and Gus Frerotte.

No, those aren't quite NFL legends.

The Dolphins did employ household guys like Daunte Culpepper and Jay Cutler, yet both players were long gone from their Pro Bowl days. Chad Pennington put together a fine 2008 campaign, emerging as an MVP candidate, but injuries forced him to play only 20 games with the club.

And the injury-prone Ryan Tannehill, who Miami drafted eighth overall in 2012, turned out to be a disappointment. He was traded to the Tennessee Titans this past March.

Tua is the real deal

Tagovailoa has enjoyed a storybook career at 'Bama thus far. As a freshman, the Hawaii native led the school to a national championship, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23.

Last season, Tagovailoa threw for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He was also the runner-up to Oklahoma's Kyler Murray for the Heisman Trophy.

During this year's season-opener against Duke, Tua was sharp as usual, completing 26 of his 31 attempts and throwing four touchdown passes in the 42-3 blowout victory. The talented 6-foot-1 signal-caller is sure to be a serious Heisman candidate once again this season, barring any serious injuries.

Tagovailoa is an extremely accurate passer who also possesses the ability to extend plays and create with his feet when he needs to.

If he does indeed wind up with the 'Phins, it's quite possible that he becomes the megastar QB the team has been searching for since Marino took his talents out of South Beach. But then again, maybe Josh Rosen, who Miami acquired this offseason, will surprise some folks and overachieve.

We shall see.