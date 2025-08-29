Tucker Kraft Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Packers TE a good pickup this year?

Tucker Kraft enjoyed a breakout fantasy football season with the Green Bay Packers last year. He proved to be a key piece of their offensive gameplan on his way to finishing as the overall TE9. This makes him an intriguing tight end to target in drafts and here's where his 2025 fantasy outlook currently stands.

Should you draft Packers TE Tucker Kraft in 2025?

Kraft fantasy outlook

Tucker Kraft plays in a crowded offense with the Green Bay Packers, but this didn't stop him from being one of the best overall fantasy football tight ends last season. He proved to be a key piece of their offensive gameplan by averaging three receptions per game and scoring seven total touchdowns.

The tight end position can be tricky to navigate with few elite options to consider in fantasy drafts. Kraft has yet to break into the highest tier for the position, but he is a solid option that profiles as a reliable starter in almost all league formats.

Tucker Kraft fantasy outlook in 2025

Kraft was solid in his rookie season with the Packers, but took a major step forward in year two. He nearly doubled his yardage total from 355 to 707 and jumped from the TE28 to the TE9 in fantasy bootball.

The breakout tight end was a valuable red zone target for Jordan Love with seven touchdown receptions and should serve in a similar role for the 2025 season. While the Packers are deep at wide receiver, none of them have proven to command high volume, so Kraft should once again a valuable fantasy option.

Is Tucker Kraft a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Managers who decide to pass on the first wave of elite tight ends would be wise to consider picking Kraft in their drafts. He appears locked into a starting role in the Packers' highly productive passing game and at just 24 years old he surely seems capable of taking another step forward.

Kraft offers plenty of upside after being a legitimate red zone threat and also leading all tight ends in YAC last season. He offers the strong combination of a relatively safe floor and realistically high ceiling, making him a strong pick to consider.

Where should you draft Tucker Kraft this year?

Kraft vs Ferguson vs Kincaid

Kraft currently ranks as the 97th overall player and TE10 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he can be targeted in the ninth round of many drafts as a starting tight end for most rosters.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking Kraft in favor of many other starting tight ends, including Jake Ferguson and Dalton Kincaid. All three of them have legitimate upside this season, but Kraft's breakout year and favorable situation with the Packers make him the preferred pick.

