Tucker Kraft injury update: Latest on Packers TE for Week 3 Fantasy Football

Coming off his best game of the 2025 NFL season, Tucker Kraft is set to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. The rising tight end suffered an injury scare on Thursday and was added to the Green Bay Packers' injury report, but the severity of the issue remains to be seen.After beating the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, two potential Super Bowl hopefuls, in the first two weeks of competition, the Packers enter Week 3 as another potential Super Bowl candidate. Kraft has put on intriguing numbers in two games, but he could join the list of players unavailable against the Browns. Tucker Kraft injury update ahead of Packers' Week 3 clash vs. BrownsNFL insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday that Kraft suffered a left knee injury at practice. He checked out OK after suffering a little tweak, but was listed as limited. Rapaport added that Kraft will have the knee fully evaluated, but there aren't concerns that this is a long-term issue.The Packers are dealing with several injuries to their pass catchers. Jayden Reed underwent surgery on Tuesday after he suffered a broken collarbone against the Washington Commanders on Thursday. He is expected to miss six to eight games. Christian Watson, another wide receiver, hasn't debuted in the 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL last season.Tucker Kraft had a career game in Week 2, as he caught six passes for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders. He had his best season in 2024 and is aiming to go higher in 2025. He's been targeted 11 times, catching eight passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.Kraft is on an ascending trajectory, after posting 50 catches, 707 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. He leads the Packers in catches, yards and receiving touchdowns.In case Tucker Kraft is unavailable for Sunday's game, Luke Musgrave should take over against the Browns. Fantasy football managers should wait until Friday to have a better understanding of where things stand with Kraft. Here are the key details for the Packers' Week 3 clash vs. the Browns:Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025Time: 1 p.m. ETTV channel: Fox SportsLive stream: NFL Sunday Ticket by YouTubeVenue: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland