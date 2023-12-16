Tutu Atwell injury update: Latest on Rams WR for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Tutu Atwell was the Los Angeles Rams' second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his third season in the NFL, Atwell is still looking to settle in as the star player many expected him to become after college.

Atwell has been most effective as a pro this season. He has 37 catches on 63 targets for 476 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 35 rushing yards on four carries. He's played in all 13 games this season for his team.

However, there is a chance Atwell could miss the Rams' game against the Washington Commanders this Sunday.

Tutu Atwell injury update

Atwell during Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

Tutu Atwell has appeared on the Rams' injury report all week.

The 24-year-old did not participate in the team's jog practice on Wednesday. However, he participated on a limited basis in Thursday's practice, giving optimism that he's recovering from his injury. He was a full participant in Friday's practice but still hasn't cleared the concussion protocol.

Atwell is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game and is in jeopardy of missing his first game this season.

What happened to Tutu Atwell?

Atwell during Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Atwell suffered a concussion during last week's overtime loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford attempted a pass on the sideline to Atwell, who ran into a Baltimore Ravens defender and fell to the ground, resulting in the injury. It took a while for Atwell to get back up. He was later evaluated for a concussion.

Here is a video below of Atwell's injury:

When will Tutu Atwell play?

Atwell during the Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams

There is no word yet on whether or not Atwell will play this Sunday vs. the Washington Commanders.

Regardless if he's a full participant in practice, which he was on Friday, he still has to clear concussion protocol to be healthy enough to play this Sunday.

As of now, he is listed as questionable by the team for Sunday. If he is forced to miss this Sunday's game, he will likely be a full participant in all of next week's practices.

Atwell could miss either no time at all, one game, or multiple games with his current injury. Time will tell.