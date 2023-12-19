Tutu Atwell injury update: Latest on Rams WR for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play on Thursday when the Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in a pivotal NFC encounter, according to head coach Sean McVay's statement on Monday.

Following the Rams' victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 15 to increase their postseason prospects, Atwell's clearance from the concussion protocol was announced.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Rams are getting extra vital offensive support ahead of the TNF game with the possibility of Atwell participating. The WR has racked up 37 catches for 476 yards and three receiving touchdowns so far this season, in addition to four rushes for 35 yards. He has also been the target of 63 throws.

The 24-year-old receiver's quickness makes him an important member of the Rams attack. No matter who stands up against him, he is a nightmare for opposition defenders.

After logging one full practice session last week, Atwell also participated fully in Monday's practice, increasing the likelihood that he will be available for action in Week 16.

What happened to Tutu Atwell?

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell of the Los Angeles Rams suffered a serious head injury after attempting to catch a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford during a game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, necessitating his stay in the concussion protocol for the whole of last week.

Expand Tweet

The Rams were optimistic about Atwell's availability for their Week 15 matchup against the Washington Commanders two days before kickoff. The receiver, however, was unable to pass the concussion protocol prior to that game and was consequently unable to participate.

Many were optimistic that Atwell would be allowed to play in Week 16 because he had advanced far enough in the league's concussion protocol to be a full participant before the Los Angeles Week 15 game.

When will Tutu Atwell return?

An NFL player who has had a concussion won't be allowed to play until he clears the concussion protocol, even if he logs full practice participation.

Following his absence from Sunday's game against the Commanders, Tutu Atwell has completed his concussion protocol, according to Sean McVay's confirmation on Monday. The receiver is now clear to play against the New Orleans Saints on TNF.

With Atwell back in action in Week 16, Los Angeles will have some depth behind Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. It is expected that Atwell will keep vying with DeMarcus Robinson for reps on Thursday.