Twitter reacts to 3/28 being dubbed Happy Atlanta Falcons Day

The New England Patriots made the best comeback in Super Bowl history against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI. Tom Brady and the Patriots trailed the Falcons 28-3 before they became the first team to replace that big of a deficit. The clash also became the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

The Atlanta Falcons dominated the first half of Super Bowl LI, taking a 28-3 lead into halftime. Tom Brady did his best Bugs Bunny in Space Jam impression by giving the Patriots the special drink during the break. New England came out a different team and shut the Atlanta Falcons out in the second half.

The game went into overtime and was ended by a one-yard run by running back James White, which capped off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history and a day that will be remembered forever. Let's take a look at why every Atlanta Falcons fan should have stayed off the internet on 3/28.

Why Atlanta Falcons fans should have stayed off the internet on 3/28

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Social Media has been shredding the Atlanta Falcons since they blew the 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots. The Falcons had won six straight games heading into Super Bowl LI. They had also outscored their opponents 80-41 and had NFL MVP Matt Ryan conducting their offense.

Everyone got in on the action of celebrating Happy Falcons Day with Sports Illustrated posting the following on their Twitter account:

.@TomBrady made sure to wish everyone a happy 3/28 day last night 🐐 pic.twitter.com/bCacLcInZ5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 29, 2021

One thing that should be noted is that veteran quarterback Tom Brady did not take part in celebrating Happy Falcons Day. Brady was tagged in numerous tweets, but when looking at his account, none of them appeared to be re-tweeted by the future Hall of Famer.

Even though the Buccaneers starting quarterback did not contribute to the roasting of the Atlanta Falcons, the Buccaneers fanbase had no trouble filling in for Brady.

Happy 3/28!!😁 #NeverForget

NFL Network showing our SuperBowl right now on this wonderful day is *chef's kiss 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IdYtBX7ddO — Rhonda®✌️🏴‍☠️🏆 (@rstefani72) March 28, 2021

On this day... never mind happy 3-28 day

via @NFL pic.twitter.com/HvpNhNjJRK — Premier Sports and Entertainment Network (@premiersportsen) March 28, 2021

Social media has changed sports and has made it easier for NFL fans to keep past memories alive. March 28th will now forever be Happy Falcons Day in the NFL. Let's take a look at the Twitter posts from March 28, 2017, two months after the Falcons blew the lead at Super Bowl.

Hope everyone in Boston is having a great 3-28. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/c1khF4VM1U — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) March 28, 2017

GUESS WHAT TODAYS DATE IS Y'ALL!!! 3-28!!! pic.twitter.com/z2gziDark0 — abdul 🐈‍⬛ (@Advil) March 28, 2017