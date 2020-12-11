NFL: Twitter reacts to Justin Tucker's jinxed field goal

All sports streaks ultimately reach an end. However, Justin Tucker's streak was unexpected. It could be that a stretch that good had to end, or according to Twitter, it could be Joe Buck's announcer jinx.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker went into Tuesday's game against the Dallas Cowboys having made 70 straight field goals under 40 yards. That streak ended when Tucker missed wide left in the second quarter.

The streak of 70 was the longest in NFL history, and no other kicker has made more than 67 straight in the league.

With 8:47 remaining in the second quarter, the Cowboys were up by three.

FOX announcer Troy Aikman began, "If there's such a thing as automatic from this distance, it's Justin Tucker, that's for sure."

Announce partner Joe Buck added, "Justin Tucker, since 2016, has made 70 straight inside 40 yards."

Aikman responded, "It's nice when you've got a kicker like that you can depend on, and now we'll see if he keeps that streak alive."

Buck said, "I'm just going to say he is. There's no announcer's jinx, come on."

As Tucker made his kick, Joe Buck's voice rang over "Aaaaaaaaand," almost as if he sensed that the kick was no good.

"He yanked it. No good. Who gets blamed for that?"

According to Twitter, Joe Buck is to blame. Twitter did its thing and immediately began accusing FOX announcer Joe Buck for jinxing Tucker.

Joe Buck: There's no announcer's jinx with a guy like Justin Tucker. #Ravens #Cowboys



Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Even after the miss, he's made 90.7 percent (284 for 313) percent of his kicks.

Twitter hilariously was enraged for Tucker, meme'ing their revenge.

Tucker missed after he had converted a 31-yard field goal, potentially tying the game. However, a false start penalty on guard Bradley Bozeman forced Baltimore to move the ball back by five yards.

Not only did he ruin his streak of 70, but he bungled his shortest field goal attempt (31 yards). The last field goal that Tucker missed was a 34-yarder in 2016 in the game against the New England Patriots.

Sports Illustrated reached out to announcer Joe Buck to ask about his baffling timing.

Buck's response: “There are few things I relish more than affecting the outcome of kicks, no-hitters, wins, and losses from the broadcast booth. It’s fun. It’s power that cannot fall into the wrong hands. Think about it — had I not said what I said, Justin would have made the kick. There is zero doubt. I have sent a letter of apology to Tucker, the Ravens, their fans, and Kim Jung Un (just to be safe). I’m most fun at parties. All I have to do is say it and the opposite happens.”

In the end, the Ravens beat Dallas 34-17; maybe Tucker can take that as a consolation prize.