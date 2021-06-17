Twitter reacts to Madden 22 cover reveal with Brady, Mahomes front and center 

EA Sports released the cover athletes for the Madden 22 video game earlier today, and to a degree of surprise, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are on the cover. For only the second time in its history, EA Sports has put two cover athletes on the Madden cover.

Madden 22's teaser video presented two goats breaking out of a barn, but EA threw everyone off when it included Peyton Hillis in the video. At the end of the day, it was a clever call from EA Sports, and one that could finally put the "Madden curse" to rest for good.

Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the release of the Madden 22 cover.

What are Madden 22 fans saying about the cover reveal on Twitter?

Madden 22 cover teaser

NFL fans have never shied away from speaking their minds on social media. As is the case with everything NFL, Twitter was the place to be when Madden dropped the latest edition's cover.

🏆 Two Super Bowl Champions

🏅 Two @NFL MVPS

🎮 Two 2x Madden Cover Athletes



The Greatest Cover of All-Time #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/ceMI9ouDE3 — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021

Bleacher Report listed all of Tom Brady's ratings for Madden outside of his rookie season. Tom Brady has received a 99 overall rating in Madden five times in his career. Since Madden 03, Brady hasn't fallen under a 90-overall rating in the game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also posted the Madden 22 cover on their Twitter account. Tampa Bay posted the cover with the words, "Another ring, another Madden cover."

Mahomes and Brady have now become the first athletes to appear on the cover of Madden twice.

The NFL's Twitter page later posted about the head-to-head stats between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. There's little between them when it comes to the numbers in their first four seasons, but the passing TDs section makes for interesting reading.

During an interview with ESPN, Patrick Mahomes spoke about how his dad would destroy him in Madden. SportsCenter used a nugget from that interview, noting how Mahomes' father would utterly decimate the Chiefs star with the Minnesota Vikings.

.@PatrickMahomes says his dad used to destroy him in Madden when he was a kid 😂 #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/iQA2i9AWY8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 17, 2021

Patrick Mahomes also took to the podium during a press conference to talk about what it feels like to be the cover of Madden 22.

Patrick on being on the cover of #Madden22! pic.twitter.com/mKAS2YOhyK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 17, 2021

It will be interesting to see the overall ratings Madden 22 has handed to Brady and Mahomes this year. Reviews have stated that this edition is a tad more realistic than Madden 21.

With two elite QBs on the cover, EA Sports will hope Madden 22 breaks some records. If not, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are always ready to lend a hand.

