Twitter reacts to NFL Honors Award Winners

The 2021 NFL Honors took place before Super Bowl LV, as it always does each year. There were certainly some expected players that were awarded, while a few surprises happened as well. To highlight a few of the NFL awards given out:

WPMOY: QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

MVP: QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

CPOY: QB Alex Smith, Washington Football Team

COTY: Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

OPOY: RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

DPOY: DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

DROY: DE Chase Young, Washington Football Team

OROY: QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

One of the biggest surprises was Aaron Donald being named DPOY, as Pittsburgh Steelers' LB T.J. Watt was slated to take the award. Watt led Donald in almost every category, despite missing one game this season. His brother, J.J. Watt took it to Twitter to explain his reaction to the award choice.

Aaron Donald is an absolutely incredible player. I love watching him play & he’s headed to the Hall of Fame without question. This has nothing to do with AD personally.



This is me saying what my brother won’t.



TJ played 1 less game and STILL led the NFL in every major category. pic.twitter.com/m1vzrD88WU — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 7, 2021

With that being said, here are some Twitter reacts to tonight's award ceremony.

Rookie Chase Young wins DROY after being a front-runner from the start

#Washington DE Chase Young is the winner of the 2020 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. The No. 2 overall pick came into the year as the favorite and won it. Future superstar. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2021

Nobody in the NFC East has won Defensive Rookie of the Year since Lawrence Taylor. Chase Young and Lawrence Taylor. Wow. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 7, 2021

While OSU may not have produced the best QB in former first-round Dwayne Haskins, who has since had both on-field and off-field issues that resulted in his release by the Washington Football Team, OSU certainly has brought star defensive players to the NFL.

An @OhioStateFB player has won four of the past five NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year awards:

2016: DE Joey Bosa

2017: CB Marshon Lattimore

2019: DE Nick Bosa

2020: DE Chase Young



Quite a run for the Buckeyes. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 7, 2021

Alex Smith shy of one vote for CPOY, with that vote going to Ben Roethlisberger

NFL fans on Twitter were determined to figure out who was the one person that voted against Smith, who was on the brink of losing his leg completely over two years ago and likely unable to play football again.

The person who voted for Big Ben over Alex Smith for CPOTY needs to be grilled like a steak.



You see what Alex Smith had to come back from? — FactorTree of Sadness (@UrinatingTree) February 7, 2021

It’s fitting that Chase Young and Alex Smith, the two principle keys to Washington’s 2020 playoff berth, were recognized tonight. Happy for them both — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) February 7, 2021

Alex Smith. “728 days of small victories and major set backs.” — “I did not walk alone.” — “To anyone going through hard times. There are no ups without downs.” That’s our QB. #WashingtonFootball — Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) February 7, 2021

Josh Allen had an amazing NFL season, but Aaron Rodgers had an even better one

There's no question that Bills' QB Josh Allen had a much better 2020 campaign compared to 2019 and was certainly up for the league MVP award, but Aaron Rodgers is an ageless wonder just like Tom Brady and showed us this season why he deserved the award.

I mean.. we certainly didn’t deserve the shoutout but we definitely appreciate the hell out of it.#THANKYOUAARON for a hell of a season.. Congrats on the MVP AND the engagement @AaronRodgers12.



You’re the man pic.twitter.com/QnsJB89AFm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2021

MVP voting:



Aaron Rodgers: 44

Josh Allen: 4

Patrick Mahomes: 2 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2021