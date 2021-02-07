Twitter reacts to NFL Honors Award Winners

The 2021 NFL Honors took place before Super Bowl LV, as it always does each year. There were certainly some expected players that were awarded, while a few surprises happened as well. To highlight a few of the NFL awards given out:
- WPMOY: QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
- MVP: QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
- CPOY: QB Alex Smith, Washington Football Team
- COTY: Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
- OPOY: RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
- DPOY: DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
- DROY: DE Chase Young, Washington Football Team
- OROY: QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
One of the biggest surprises was Aaron Donald being named DPOY, as Pittsburgh Steelers' LB T.J. Watt was slated to take the award. Watt led Donald in almost every category, despite missing one game this season. His brother, J.J. Watt took it to Twitter to explain his reaction to the award choice.
With that being said, here are some Twitter reacts to tonight's award ceremony.
Rookie Chase Young wins DROY after being a front-runner from the start
While OSU may not have produced the best QB in former first-round Dwayne Haskins, who has since had both on-field and off-field issues that resulted in his release by the Washington Football Team, OSU certainly has brought star defensive players to the NFL.
Alex Smith shy of one vote for CPOY, with that vote going to Ben Roethlisberger
NFL fans on Twitter were determined to figure out who was the one person that voted against Smith, who was on the brink of losing his leg completely over two years ago and likely unable to play football again.
Josh Allen had an amazing NFL season, but Aaron Rodgers had an even better one
There's no question that Bills' QB Josh Allen had a much better 2020 campaign compared to 2019 and was certainly up for the league MVP award, but Aaron Rodgers is an ageless wonder just like Tom Brady and showed us this season why he deserved the award.