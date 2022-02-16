"She’s protecting her peace of mind" - Fans come out in support of Ciara and Russell Wilson after couple was spotted leaving Drake's Super Bowl party following Future's appearance

Russell Wilson and Ciara’s hasty exit from Drake’s Super Bowl party in West Hollywood made headlines due to Ciara’s ex showing up on stage with the host.

Ciara and her ex, rapper Future, have a son together, but the former couple have been in the spotlight due to the discourse surrounding their relationship. The exes went through a custody battle over their son and reports indicated that Ciara broke up their engagement due to Future having an affair with someone else

While Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson’s early exit from the party could be coincidental in timing, or the couple simply did not want to be present while Future made his appearance, many of the singer's fans displayed their support of the Wilsons’ actions.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have Twitter's support after leaving drama behind

One fan named NY pointed out that making your own space includes making your own airspace.

NY @_nysaidit I’m screaming… Russell and Ciara said Future isn’t even allowed to breathe the same air as them and I 100% support that. I’m screaming… Russell and Ciara said Future isn’t even allowed to breathe the same air as them and I 100% support that.

There are two sides to every story, but most people seem to be on Ciara’s side.

If a former couple’s (one-sided) history could be summed up in one tweet (and in 280 characters), this would be it.

Bellamy James ✝️🌊🌊🇺🇸❤️🌸AAWOMAN ADOS @SpiritofBellamy @__raphael_____



Then he got mad when her new boyfriend was spending time with his son, whom no one ever sees him with. @dailyloudclips Future is also a snake. A man who clearly didn't want Ciara but used her, got her pregnant & then spent time telling ppl with glee how much he didn't want to marry her.Then he got mad when her new boyfriend was spending time with his son, whom no one ever sees him with. @__raphael_____ @dailyloudclips Future is also a snake. A man who clearly didn't want Ciara but used her, got her pregnant & then spent time telling ppl with glee how much he didn't want to marry her.Then he got mad when her new boyfriend was spending time with his son, whom no one ever sees him with.

Many fans agreed that the Wilsons did well by being no-drama llamas.

Rachilla @Rachillathagod @TMZ I mean what would they look like staying there while he performs? especially after the drama he was trying to start with a man that treats his child very well apparently and that is more present than he actually is. I don’t blame them! @TMZ I mean what would they look like staying there while he performs? especially after the drama he was trying to start with a man that treats his child very well apparently and that is more present than he actually is. I don’t blame them!

Maybe everyone involved would just rather not occupy the same space together.

Many see the Wilsons’ actions as mature. Others see it as simple as an elementary math equation (2-1=1).

Chandler027 @Chandler0271 @TMZ Dont put yourself in a situation you don't want to be in. So they left 🤷🏾‍♂️ @TMZ Dont put yourself in a situation you don't want to be in. So they left 🤷🏾‍♂️

Leaving the drama behind is the general sentiment.

Stream The Joker & The Queen @Just_DC615 🏾 @TMZ Russ & Ciara are the examples of protecting your energy at all costs. If there is bad blood don’t instigate a situation and don’t submit yourself to drama. Love to see black love like this @TMZ Russ & Ciara are the examples of protecting your energy at all costs. If there is bad blood don’t instigate a situation and don’t submit yourself to drama. Love to see black love like this 🙌🏾

“Protect your peace” is the general sentiment and the rallying cry of Ciara’s supporters

Nae @Pettynae1985 @Just_DC615 @TMZ THIS THE ONE! I’ve seen a lot of people say they’d have stayed, and I feel like that says a lot about their character. At some point, with growth, you learn to protect your peace at ALL COSTS! @Just_DC615 @TMZ THIS THE ONE! I’ve seen a lot of people say they’d have stayed, and I feel like that says a lot about their character. At some point, with growth, you learn to protect your peace at ALL COSTS! https://t.co/pV96jYK2ps

If your ex shows up to a party on stage with a mic, leaving might be the best idea to avoid any unnecessary drama.

Meh @tracie_716 ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ @Complex I'd leave too. If I was anywhere that my toxic petty ex showed up without me knowing in advance I'm protecting my peace of mind and‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ @Complex I'd leave too. If I was anywhere that my toxic petty ex showed up without me knowing in advance I'm protecting my peace of mind and 🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️

Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world . . .

Lord_Loui @CLouison17 @Complex Why everybody think Russ scared? Imagine a grown man taking his wife to rock out to her disrespectful ex music at a party. Ya'll letting the clean cut and safe smile fool you. Russ is a professional athlete. Russ would wear future out. @Complex Why everybody think Russ scared? Imagine a grown man taking his wife to rock out to her disrespectful ex music at a party. Ya'll letting the clean cut and safe smile fool you. Russ is a professional athlete. Russ would wear future out.

Russell Wilson and Ciara may have left the Super Bowl party early, but the game itself had plenty of drama. The Los Angeles Rams became the second team in two consecutive years to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals came close to winning the big game only two years removed from a season where they had the worst record in the NFL. While both teams look to make their way back for next year’s Super Bowl, Russell Wilson himself has some questions of his own to answer with regard to whether he will be back with the Seahawks or slinging the football for another team.

