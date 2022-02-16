"She’s protecting her peace of mind" - Fans come out in support of Ciara and Russell Wilson after couple was spotted leaving Drake's Super Bowl party following Future's appearance

Russell Wilson and Ciara’s hasty exit from Drake’s Super Bowl party in West Hollywood made headlines due to Ciara’s ex showing up on stage with the host.
Ciara and her ex, rapper Future, have a son together, but the former couple have been in the spotlight due to the discourse surrounding their relationship. The exes went through a custody battle over their son and reports indicated that Ciara broke up their engagement due to Future having an affair with someone else
While Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson’s early exit from the party could be coincidental in timing, or the couple simply did not want to be present while Future made his appearance, many of the singer's fans displayed their support of the Wilsons’ actions.
Russell Wilson and Ciara have Twitter's support after leaving drama behind
One fan named NY pointed out that making your own space includes making your own airspace.
There are two sides to every story, but most people seem to be on Ciara’s side.
If a former couple’s (one-sided) history could be summed up in one tweet (and in 280 characters), this would be it.
Many fans agreed that the Wilsons did well by being no-drama llamas.
Maybe everyone involved would just rather not occupy the same space together.
Many see the Wilsons’ actions as mature. Others see it as simple as an elementary math equation (2-1=1).
Leaving the drama behind is the general sentiment.
“Protect your peace” is the general sentiment and the rallying cry of Ciara’s supporters
If your ex shows up to a party on stage with a mic, leaving might be the best idea to avoid any unnecessary drama.
Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world . . .
Russell Wilson and Ciara may have left the Super Bowl party early, but the game itself had plenty of drama. The Los Angeles Rams became the second team in two consecutive years to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals came close to winning the big game only two years removed from a season where they had the worst record in the NFL. While both teams look to make their way back for next year’s Super Bowl, Russell Wilson himself has some questions of his own to answer with regard to whether he will be back with the Seahawks or slinging the football for another team.