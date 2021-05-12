Two mistakes each team made in 2021 NFL Draft

With the 2021 NFL Draft now over, let's take a look at where each team could have done better. On that note, here are two mistakes that each team made in this year's NFL Draft.

Mistakes made by NFC teams in the NFL Draft:

Seattle Seahawks

1: The Seattle Seahawks only had three NFL Draft picks. At that point, the Draft is likely to be a complete scratch.

2: The Seahawks waited till their last pick to address issues in their offensive line. It looks like Russell Wilson could be running for his life for another year.

Los Angeles Rams

1: The Los Angeles Rams picked up Tutu Atwell in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The pick is a bit of a reach for a gadgety speed-option. Moreover, considering Atwell's stature (5' 9"), durability could be a concern.

2: The Rams waited too long to go with a linebacker. Micah Kiser's replacement needed to be a top pick, not a mid-round pick they went with.

Arizona Cardinals

1: The Arizona Cardinals kept too many late picks in this year's NFL Draft. They had two sixth-rounders and as many seventh-rounders. It would have been wise of them to trade two or three of these picks for a higher pick.

2: The Cardinals waited too long for an offensive lineman. Their only addition came in the seventh round at 247 overall.

San Francisco 49ers

1: The San Francisco 49ers likely ended up paying too much for quarterback Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft. Either Lance or Fields would have been available at the 49ers' original spot at 12th.

2: The 49ers doubled up in too many positions. While it is nice to get some added insurance to assure that a position has been filled, some positions were completely neglected.

New Orleans Saints

1: The New Orleans Saints waited till the 28th pick to see who they could get in this year's NFL Draft. It would have been better for them to trade back than simply wait to see who would remain available to be picked.

2: The Saints passed on underrated quarterback Kyle Trask. They will now have to face Trask twice a year after Tom Brady retires. Taht could have been their biggest mistake in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' selection of Jaelon Darden was questionable. Did they really need another weapon for Tom Brady instead of shoring up other positions?

2: The Buccaneers waited too long to take a cornerback in the 2021 NFL Draft. Their first corner came in the seventh round. Granted, the Buccaneers are coming off a year where their pass rush won them a Super Bowl, but their secondary needs work.

Carolina Panthers

1: The Carolina Panthers drafted a longsnapper in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft during a complete rebuild. Is there more that needs to be said about that?

2: The Panthers did not grab a quarterback. Of course, they now have Sam Darnold, but he could easily fall through, and with no backup plan, the 2021 season could turn out to be a long one for them.

Atlanta Falcons

1: The Atlanta Falcons added Kyle Pitts in this year's NFL Draft. Granted, Pitts will likely be a stud. However, the Falcons needed to focus on either their offensive line or their defense long before adding another receiving option.

2: The Falcons didn't sell their extra late picks. They had four picks in the fifth and sixth rounds. It would have been smart of them to trade three of them for a fourth-round pick or better.

Washington Football Team

1: The Washington Football Team picked a longsnapper in the sixth round. Needless to say, that was a reach.

2: Washington didn't get a quarterback while in a rebuild. Of course, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be their quarterback this season, but he is not a long-term solution.

New York Giants

1: The New York Giants only drafted one wide receiver in this year's NFL Draft. They needed more firepower, as their offense is too dependent on Saquon Barkley.

2: The Giants drafted two linebackers in the NFL Draft. After already using a second-round pick on a linebacker earlier, a second selection was too much.

Dallas Cowboys

1: The Dallas Cowboys traded with a rival in their division during the 2021 NFL Draft. Making a deal with a rival is always riskier than it is worth.

2: The Cowboys had eight of their 11 selections in defense. There is a risk in that. If the entire class ends up being a bad one for defense, there is a high chance the Cowboys could largely waste their entire draft.

Philadelphia Eagles

1: The Philadelphia Eagles waited too long to take a running back in this year's NFL Draft. Their selection came in the fifth round, which is much too late when the starting rusher is expected to be Miles Sanders next season.

2: The Eagles had too many late picks. They should have consolidated their bevy of late picks for one or two higher picks.

Green Bay Packers

1: The Green Bay Packers' selection of Eric Stokes was good. However, it angered their franchise quarterback further when an offensive weapon would have been just as useful.

2: The Packers waited too long to take a wide receiver in this year's NFL Draft. Sure, the Packers picked up Amari Rodgers, but they needed a top premier guy to pair with Davante Adams.

Chicago Bears

1: The Chicago Bears made five picks in offense and only two in defense. They will hope they are pulling from a good offensive class. Otherwise, their selections could struggle in the NFL.

2: The Bears had too many picks late in the 2021 NFL Draft. They should have traded a few of their five fifth-round or later picks to get one or two fourth-round picks.

Minnesota Vikings

1: The Minnesota Vikings got a backup quarterback instead of a solid starter at another position. Kellen Mond now puts extra pressure on Kirk Cousins, who is supposed to be the Vikings' solution at quarterback.

2: The Vikings waited too long to get a running back in the 2021 NFL Draft. They got Kene Nwangwu in the fourth round, but Dalvin Cook gets hurt too much to be satisfied with adding a later pick.

Detroit Lions

1: The Detroit Lions largely neglected their offensive skill positions in this year's NFL Draft. Their only additions were a fourth-round wide receiver and a seventh-round running back.

2: The Lions focused too much in defense. Three of their first four picks were in defense. Jared Goff is going to need more help than that to succeed.

Mistakes by AFC teams in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Tennessee Titans

1: The Tennessee Titans' draft left a want for more receivers selected earlier in the NFL Draft. Arguably, the biggest issue with the Titans is their wide receivers. Granted, the Titans got a receiver in the fourth round, but that was not enough.

2: The Titans didn't get a tight end. They didn't need a fancy one, but imagine if this offense had a 'George Kittle', a 'Rob Gronkowski' or a 'Noah Fant'.

Indianapolis Colts

1: The Indianapolis Colts used four picks that came after the fourth round in the 2021 NFL Draft. They should have traded three of them for a fourth-rounder.

2: The Colts didn't pick a wide receiver. A top wide receiver would have been a big boost for this offense, as TY Hilton is not getting any younger.

Houston Texans

1: The Houston Texans drafted quarterback Davis Mills. Mills was the lowest-rated drafted quarterback and went before several other quarterbacks.

2: The Texans also entered this year's NFL Draft with no first or second-round picks. That really hurt the Texans' chances of picking up quality picks in the NFL Draft this year.

Jacksonville Jaguars

1: The Jacksonville Jaguars likely reached with their first running back selection. As a general rule, first-round running backs are overpriced. Moreover, the selection came late in the round, with the 25th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

2: The Jaguars drafted one offensive lineman. Put simply, that was not enough. Trevor Lawrence will likely spend his first year running from defensive pass rushers.

Pittsburgh Steelers

1: The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted a running back in the first round, which is a reach. This year, it was Najee Harris.

2: The Steelers had three seventh-round picks going into the 2021 NFL Draft. They should have done more to trade one of them for a sixth-round pick or better.

Baltimore Ravens

1: The Baltimore Ravens did not draft a backup quarterback in this year's NFL Draft. Trace McSorely is not good enough to back up a team who are seemingly on course for a deep playoff run.

2: The Ravens did not draft a running back. For a team that is loud and proud of how much it runs the football, it would have made sense to draft a running back to challenge Gus Bradley for the backup position for JK Dobbins.

Cleveland Browns

1: The Cleveland Browns did not draft enough linemen for Baker Mayfield. One lineman is not enough.

2: The Browns' only offensive line selection was too late in the 2021 NFL Draft. James Hudson came in the fourth round.

Kansas City Chiefs

1: The Kansas City Chiefs were not aggressive enough in their selection at tight end. With Travis Kelce getting older, the Chiefs should have spent a higher pick on a potential successor.

2: The Chiefs didn't draft a cornerback. The biggest critique of the Chiefs has been their secondary over the last few years.

Las Vegas Raiders

1: The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Alex Leatherwood in the first round. Many outlets are killing the Raiders for this pick in similar fashion to the Clelin Ferrell pick back in 2019.

2: The Raiders didn't grab any offensive skill position players. The Raiders need to realize there are never too many skill positions to be had in a division with Patrick Mahomes.

Los Angeles Chargers

1: The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2021 NFL draft with too many late picks. They had four picks after the fourth round. It would have been smart to trade some of them away for higher draft capital.

2: The Chargers did not do enough at running back. Having Austin Eckler as the best option leaves something to be desired for the Chargers as they head into 2021.

Denver Broncos

1: The Denver Broncos had six late picks. They should have tried to trade four of them for higher selection(s).

2: The Broncos failed to draft a quarterback. With Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater as the only options, this season could be rough for the Broncos. That is unless Aaron Rodgers swoops in and saves the day for them.