Tyler Allgeier Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Falcons RB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Tyler Allgeier was seen by many as a backup running back who would essentially hand over most of his carries to Bijan Robinson on a silver platter. However, that isn't exactly how the season has transpired thus far. Sure, it has been enough to somewhat frustrate Robinson managers, but has the rise in usage made Allgeier usable in his own right?Here's a look at everything you need to know about the Atlanta Falcons running back and some strategies heading into Week 3.Should you add Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier in Week 3 waiver wire?Allgeier at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons - Source: GettyThe back saw his usage on the ground increase by more than 50% between Week 1 and Week 2. In Week 2, he earned 76 yards and a touchdown in a game that scripted perfectly for the Falcons' running back room. The question is whether he will keep it up in Week 3, and to do so, they will need another game to go their way.Luckily, the Falcons will face the struggling Carolina Panthers, who are still seeking their first win of the season. If the Falcons can control Bryce Young like they controlled J.J. McCarthy, the game script will be well-suited for a similar number of carries for Tyler Allgeier.Picking him up and dropping another running back underperforming his stock is an easy move one can make to raise the floor of their team.Tyler Allgeier fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL seasonAllgeier at Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings - Source: ImagnWhile Week 3 is set to be an impressive outlook for the back out of BYU, the three weeks following that don't look exactly enticing with matchups against the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers. However, following that, the running back will enjoy games that are likely to script to his benefit against the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.In the final quarter of the year, the Falcons will face teams such as the Panthers for a second time, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals.All of these games have the chance to open things up for Tyler Allgeier either due to the Falcons playing with the lead or facing a lackluster rushing defense. Of course, remember that Bijan Robinson is still the lead back, and will receive priority all season long.Is Tyler Allgeier a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?Allgeier at Atlanta Falcons v Minnesota Vikings - Source: GettyAs far as backup running backs go, you can do worse than Tyler Allgeier. The Falcons have shown they're unafraid to give him the ball more than a typical backup to a bellcow back like Robinson.While not every game coming up is enticing, you should get some use out of him in more games than not, as long as you're willing to keep him on the bench in several different weeks against difficult teams. Allgeier is a solid pickup and worth rolling the dice on.