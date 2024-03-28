Tyler Boyd landing spots: Where could the former Bengals WR end up in free agency 2024?

The Cincinnati Bengals rose from outsiders to genuine Super Bowl contenders seemingly overnight, and crucial to their ascent was WR Tyler Boyd.

Whilst Boyd never received the headlines like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins did, Boyd was an excellent slot receiver and great third wideout for QB Joe Burrow.

Boyd spent his entire career with the Bengals having been selected in Round 2 of the 2016 NFL Draft, but he now finds himself without a team for 2024. At just 29 years old, Boyd still has plenty to offer, but where could he end up next season?

Tyler Boyd 2024 landing spots

#3 - Cincinnati Bengals

There's an outside chance that the Bengals may bring back Tyler Boyd for 2024. As we are well into free agency and he's yet to find a new team, Cincinnati may be tempted to pull the trigger for his return.

Boyd already knows the offense, is familiar with the locker room culture and has the experience some of his fellow WRs may lack.

As well as that, Tee Higgins has reportedly requested a trade out of Cincinnati, so if he were to depart, Boyd could even see an expanded role in 2024.

The Bengals' AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers may be interested in Tyler Boyd. Boyd hails from Pittsburgh and even went to college at Pitt, so he would definitely be open to a homecoming.

The Steelers traded away Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers this offseason and would like their new offensive stars to have another weapon outside of George Pickens.

Pittsburgh acquired both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and traded away Kenny Pickett, so adding another piece in Boyd could even further revitalize an offense that was bottom-10 in yards per game in 2023.

#1 - New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers could use a veteran wide receiver like Tyler Boyd as he comes back from injury for 2024. Despite all the promise leading into 2023, it proved to be another disastrous season for the Jets after Rodgers' injury, but with him returning for 2024, Boyd could flourish alongside star WR Garrett Wilson.

The Jets could only muster 268.6 yards of offense per game in 2023, second last in the NFL, and Boyd is excellent at moving the chains on short yardage plays.

Whilst Wilson can blow the top off any offense, Boyd can be the reliable slot guy and form an excellent tandem for Rodgers and the Jets.