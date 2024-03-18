Tyler Huntley Browns contract: How much will QB earn in Cleveland?

The Cleveland Browns have signed Tyler Huntley to a one-year deal on a veteran’s minimum salary of $1.08 million. The one-time Pro Bowler will join a stacked QB room that includes fellow former Pro Bowlers Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston. The Browns have replaced Joe Flacco with younger options as they look to embark on another postseason run in the 2024/25 NFL season.

Huntley will be playing away from Baltimore for the first time in his NFL career. The career backup will boost the Cleveland depth chart and aim to make an impact on what is essentially a prove-it deal for the upcoming NFL season.

Tyler Huntley's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Tyler Huntley has earned $4,628,236 in his NFL career. The shot caller earned all of that amount as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, the franchise that brought him in as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Huntley made the most money of his career in 2023 when he earned $2,627,000 as Lamar Jackson's backup. In previous years, he earned less than $1,000,000 in a similar backup role.

Tyler Huntley NFL career timeline

Huntley had a decent but unspectacular college career with the Utah Utes. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019, in a season where he compiled a stat line of 3,092 yards, 19 touchdowns, and a mere four interceptions.

However, despite his 2019 performances, Huntley went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Baltimore Ravens eventually signed him as an undrafted free agent, thus giving him a chance to play at the highest level.

Upon joining the Baltimore Ravens, Huntley served as Lamar Jackson's exclusive backup. The Utah product played in 20 games for the Ravens, nine of which were starts. He compiled a career record of 1,957 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also added 509 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns for good measure. If given the chance at Cleveland, he'll be looking to better those stats.