Tyler Lockett or Diontae Johnson: Who should I start in Week 16 Fantasy Football?

Tyler Lockett has established star power, but Diontae Johnson has the number one receiver role for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the fantasy football playoffs taking shape, anxiety over every decision is at a new high. Here's some information that should make at least one choice easier for fantasy managers.

Is Tyler Lockett a good fantasy pick in Week 16?

Tyler Lockett made a name for catching bombs from Russell Wilson. However, the wide receiver no longer has Wilson around, forcing him to take what he can get from Geno Smith and Drew Lock. The result last year was impressive, but the pass catcher has his back against the wall in keeping his 1000-yard season streak alive.

As such, the age-31 wide receiver has three games to earn the required roughly 270 yards. That and the Seahawks' last-ditch effort to squeeze a playoff berth give some hope for a late-season breakout from Tyler Lockett. That said, in a down season thus far, it's going to take a true believer to expect nearly 100 yards out of Lockett in each of the three remaining games.

He has crossed the 90-yard threshold just twice this season, and his touchdown totals also serve as a step back from last year's production. Last season, Lockett had eight touchdowns. This year, he has four. It has also been quite some time since his last receiving touchdown came on November 12th. One would hope that managers have a better option, but if not, he could work in a final flex position.

Is Diontae Johnson a good fantasy pick in Week 16?

While Tyler Lockett has had to contend with an injured quarterback this season, Johnson has had to deal with injuries to himself and his quarterback. The Steelers are on their third thrower of the season, and asking for Johnson and third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph to catch fire might be a bit much to demand in their first start together.

That said, Johnson has heated up in the last three games, catching a touchdown in each contest. In two of the last three games, he has also earned at least 55 yards in receptions. As it stands, one should be able to start Johnson with confidence for roughly a double-digit performance.

Diontae Johnson vs Tyler Lockett: who should I start in Week 16?

Both wide receivers drive a hard bargain, but the nod goes to Tyler Lockett, according to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer. Lockett is projected to beat out Diontae Johnson by 9.3 points to 8.6 points. Johnson is projected to earn 57 yards and five catches in the contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, Lockett is set to earn roughly four catches for 48 yards.

In terms of touchdown expectations, the odds favor Lockett. Lockett has a 40% chance of scoring a touchdown, while Johnson has a zero percent chance of scoring one against the Tennessee Titans. Johnson is projected to be the lone wide receiver of the two with any rushing statistics with just one yard on the ground.