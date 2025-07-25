Tyler Lockett Fantasy Outlook: Should you draft Titans WR in 2025?

Veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett is entering the first season of his NFL career where he is not representing the Seattle Seahawks. Since being drafted by the Washington state club in 2015, Lockett has been one of the most effective receivers in football and in fantasy football.

During the prime of his career, Lockett had PPR fantasy football finishes of WR17, WR13, WR8, WR15, and WR13. Now at the age of 32, Lockett is unlikely to return to these impressive fantasy ranks after finishing the last two respective seasons as the WR32 and the WR66. However, that does not mean that he cannot be an effective and reliable target for 2025 NFL Draft first overall pick Cam Ward.

Last season, Lockett had only 121 points on the campaign (PPR), a value that was an average of 7.1 points per game. Looking to 2025, Lockett is being projected by Fantasy Pros as the No. 87 wide receiver, and the No. 234 overall player available in drafts this summer. This ranking highlights that there is a very good chance that Lockett goes undrafted in your league this summer.

Can Tyler Lockett still contribute to your fantasy football team?

At this point, Lockett is unlikely to feature in any major role for your fantasy football team in 2025. However, with bye weeks and injuries, there is always a chance that he becomes a viable and important piece of your team at some points this season.

Tennessee's pass game is likely to run through WR Calvin Ridley and a plethora of rookie WR's like Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, and Xavier Restrepo. While Lockett will still get targets, the Titans do look ready for a full organizational reset in 2025 with QB Cam Ward leading the new era of Tennessee football.

Lockett's real value to fantasy football managers could be in helping in the development of Ward. Lockett can be a great safety net option for the rookie QB, given his winning experience in the NFL and his great leadership skills. Ward is currently ranking in the low-end QB2 range this year, given his inexperience and the state of the Titans rebuilding project.

However, veterans like Lockett could help Ward develop much quicker to the NFL style of game and reach an upside in fantasy football as high as a low-end QB1 in 2025.

