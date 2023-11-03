Tyler Lockett injury update: Latest on Seahawks WR for fantasy football Week 9

Tyler Lockett is having another solid fantasy football season with the Seattle Seahawks. He has ranked inside the top 20 wide receivers in PPR leagues three times in his first seven games during the 2023 NFL season so far, including last week in a difficult matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

While fantasy managers are likely eager to get Lockett back into their starting lineups for Week 9, his status could be in jeopardy as he is currently dealing with a hamstring injury. He was able to play through it last week, but his practice activity this week suggests that it is still lingering and could affect his availability.

Tyler Lockett injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyler Lockett

Wondering if you should trade Davante Adams away? Fire up our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Tyler Lockett was officially listed as questionable to play against the Cleveland Browns last week as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was able to play through it and completed the game in its entirety, but he has not overcome the injury just yet.

In the Seattle Seahawks' first practice session of Week 9 on Wednesday, Lockett was listed as a non-participant on their first official injury report ahead of their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. He was upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday, so it's encouraging to see progress as the week progresses.

Fantasy managers should closely monitor his practice activity on Friday and check his listing on the official injury report before deciding whether to plug him into lineups this week.

What happened to Tyler Lockett?

Lockett has been listed on the Seahawks' injury report with a hamstring injury for their past three games since their bye week. His practice activity has been limited for weeks as he recovers from the ailment, but he has fortunately avoided missing any games so far. Week 9 seems similar, as he has been unable to participate fully in practice during their first two sessions.

Despite dealing with a hamstring issue, Lockett has still been productive for the Seahawks, totaling 22 targets across his past three games. This includes setting a season-high with eight receptions last week and catching his third touchdown of the 2023 season.

When will Tyler Lockett return?

Based on the fact that he has appeared in every game so far this season, despite dealing with a hamstring injury for several weeks, it would appear that Lockett has a good chance of suiting up again in Week 9. Last week, he was a non-participant in practice until Friday, so his limited participation on Thursday this week suggests he has made some progress.

Lockett could be in line for a larger workload than usual if he can play again this week, as DK Metcalf is also dealing with an injury. Metcalf has been a non-participant in both practices this week so far. If Metcalf cannot play, Lockett's fantasy value would receive a boost, as well as rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who would be his likely replacement.

Still pondering Week 8 decisions for Titans vs Steelers? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer for the right pick