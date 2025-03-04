Tyler Lockett landing spots: 5 best fits for All-Pro WR entering 2025 NFL free agency ft. Dallas Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett is expected to be released prior to the upcoming free agency period. Lockett has been one of the most reliable and consistent wide receivers over the past decade, racking up 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns across 10 seasons.

Lockett was named first-team All-Pro in 2015 and second-team in 2016 and 2017, as well as making a Pro Bowl in 2015. However, he will be 33 in September, and there are whispers that the Seahawks are content to move on and continue with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf as their leading wideouts.

Tyler Lockett landing spots

#5 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a collection of young talented wide receivers, but could do with the experience of Tyler Lockett.

Lockett will come in alongside Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs and will surely command targets ahead of most of the aforementioned from quarterback Jordan Love.

#4 - Denver Broncos

Like the Packers, the Denver Broncos have a collection of young receivers who could use some guidance and the ability to learn from a veteran like Lockett.

Outside of Courtland Sutton, QB Bo Nix doesn't have a reliable star wide receiver. Lockett could aid the development of Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers might want to take a look at Tyler Lockett should he be released by Seattle.

The Steelers are yet to name their new starting quarterback with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields expected to leave this offseason. Whoever starts at quarterback for Pittsburgh in 2025 would welcome a reliable veteran to throw to, such as Lockett.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

Few teams will have a wide receiver reshuffle as drastic as the Kansas City Chiefs during this offseason. The Chiefs are due to lose Marquise Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeAndre Hopkins, Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson in free agency.

They may look to a veteran like Lockett like they've done in recent times in the acquisitions of Hopkins and Smith-Schuster. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Skyy Moore are the only notable wide receivers on Kansas City's roster.

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are perhaps the most likely landing spot for Tyler Lockett.

No one loves a big-name signing as much as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Lockett would help on the field too.

Outside of CeeDee Lamb, Dallas needs more help at the wide receiver position, especially with QB Dak Prescott returning from a season-ending hamstring injury.

