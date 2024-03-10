Tyler Lockett Seahawks contract: How much will WR earn after restructured deal?

Tyler Lockett has been a vital part of the Seattle Seahawks offense for the past decade, and he looks set to continue his tenure with the franchise. According to reports, Lockett has agreed to a reconstructed contract with the Seahawks.

Lockett's restructured deal is a two-year, $30 million contract with a maximum value of $34 million and nearly $13 million guaranteed in 2024. His previous deal was a four-year, $69 million contract that he signed in 2021.

Lockett's initial deal carried a $27.8 million salary cap hit, which was almost $17 million more than the 2023 NFL season, so the Seahawks had to act. Even though Lockett is making less money per year than he would have under his previous contract, he will get $13 million guaranteed after having zero guaranteed money before the restructuring.

How much has Tyler Lockett earned in his career?

According to Spotrac, the three-time All-Pro has earned $76,099,057 throughout his nine-year NFL career. The Kansas State University product has only played for the Seahawks, and he's one of the team's most popular players among fans.

Lockett's contract was recently restructured to give the Seahawks more flexibility ahead of free agency.

Tyler Lockett's career timeline

Tyler Lockett had a stellar college career as a Kansas State University return specialist and wide receiver. He was a two-time Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year and earned two first-team All-Big 12 nods. He's also in the Kansas State Wildcats Ring of Honour.

Hence, it wasn't surprising that the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Initially starting out as a return specialist, Lockett has since risen to become a consistent 1,000-plus receiving yards wide receiver. His NFL achievements include but aren't limited to, three All-Pro selections, one Pro Bowl selection, the 2017 NFL kickoff return yards leader award, and a spot on the 2015 PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Alongside DK Metcalf, Lockett is part of one of the NFL's most fearsome wide receiver duos. Furthermore, Metcalf and Lockett rarely miss games, so it's easy to gameplan around their unique skill sets.