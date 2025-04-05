Tyler Shough 2025 NFL draft: Best landing spot for Louisville QB

Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough has been through three different teams during his college career, but he only started during the 2024 season. His performances have helped to eclipse his draft stock, and he's set to become one of the earliest quarterbacks selected in the draft.

Shough's age could turn into a problem for him, as he'll turn 26 midway through his rookie season. His lack of on-field experience could also be a problem, but his performances in 2024 will surely make him an interesting option for NFL teams.

The 2025 quarterback class isn't as strong as previous seasons. Apart from Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, considered locks to be selected in the top five picks, some names could go much earlier than expected due to positional value.

Tyler Shough's potential landing spot in 2025 NFL draft

Going for a team with no responsibilities to become an instant starter could help his case. His draft stock has him as an unlikely first-round pick, meaning that he'll develop behind the scenes as a possible option.

Based on the current status of the franchise and how they've approached the player during the draft process, the Cleveland Browns jump out as a possibility. In this scenario, the Browns would select a blue-chip prospect in the first round, with Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter jumping as possibilities.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the franchise hosted the quarterback for a top 30 meeting.

"Shough, who had an excellent Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, is quickly rising up draft boards and gaining momentum with the draft just over a month away," Cabot said.

Adding the Louisville quarterback would give Cleveland a developmental option as they still work around Deshaun Watson's contract. The Browns would not miss on a blue-chip prospect just to add a quarterback, as they could draft Shough in subsequent rounds.

Other teams who have quarterback needs, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints, could also explore the idea of adding Tyler Shough in later rounds. But the Browns are perhaps the best option, based on their current situation and his profile as an older quarterback.

Do you think the Cleveland Browns should look to draft Tyler Shough in later rounds? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

