Tyler Shough contract: How much will Saints QB earn in his rookie season?

The New Orleans Saints selected Tyler Shough out of Louisville with the 40th pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. Shough, who played in college for seven years, is now the highest-drafted quarterback the Saints have had since Archie Manning was selected No. 2 in 1971.

Ad

The Saints' new head coach, Kellen Moore, thinks Shough has the potential to be the team's future starter and will now try to mold the rookie in New Orleans.

Shough is expected to agree to a four-year, $10.79 million contract with his new team, according to Spotrac. His yearly salary is projected to be $2.69 million, with an estimated signing bonus of approximately $4.48 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shough will not be eligible for a fifth-year option because New Orleans did not choose him in the first round of last week's draft. Unless the team extends his contract before then, he will be a free agent after four seasons in the league.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Shough might start for the Saints sooner than many expected since veteran Derek Carr's future in New Orleans is uncertain because of a shoulder ailment.

After finishing last in the NFC South with a 5-12 record, the team is looking to turn things around in 2025. Shough could lead the Saints' first postseason charge since Drew Brees' retirement four years ago if he earns the nod as the starter in his rookie campaign.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A look at Tyler Shough's college career

In 2018, Tyler Shough started his collegiate career at Oregon, where he was Justin Herbert's backup quarterback. He started seven games as the Ducks advanced to the Fiesta Bowl and won the Pac-12 Championship in the 2020 season, which was cut short due to COVID-19.

After transferring to Texas Tech, Shough played nine games in three seasons, missing time due to collarbone injuries in 2021 and 2022 and a fractured left fibula in 2023.

Ad

He started 12 games during his final year in college at Louisville in 2024, completing more than 60% of his throws for 3,915 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added a score on the ground as well. He won the Comeback Player of the Year award from College Sports Communicators for outstanding performance in 2024.

Shough played in more than seven games for the first time in his career during the 2024 season. He has a chance at a professional career after his performance in his final collegiate season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.