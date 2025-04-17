Tyler Shough "has a real shot to be a top 50 pick" in 2025 draft, claims Field Yates

There have been a lot of discussions in recent weeks regarding draft prospects who could be chosen in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL draft. One player who has gained a lot more attention recently is Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.

Numerous discussions have been about Shough's potential as one of the better QBs in this draft class. ESPN's Field Yates recently ranked him No. 36 in this draft class based on his assessment of the players' talent and what he "sees on tape."

Shough was the No. 4 QB in this draft class according to Yates' rankings. The only QBs ranked higher than him were Cam Ward of Miami (No. 6), Shedeur Sanders of Colorado (No. 16) and Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss (No. 35). He added that Shough, who turns 26 in September, "has a real shot to be a top 50 pick because he can ball."

There is some variation in the ranks of various draft analysts as the QB class this year is considered unimpressive, particularly when compared with the talented group from last year. However, several draft experts have consistently ranked Shough as a top five QB.

Potential landing spots for Tyler Shough

1) New York Jets

The New York Jets must carefully consider the selection of Tyler Shough to accompany Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor in their QB room. Should Fields find it difficult to integrate himself into the Jets' offense, Shough could contend for a starting position.

Shough would be an interesting backup option for New York with the chance to become a starter in the future due to his powerful arm, excellent downfield precision and incredible athleticism.

2) Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns stand out as a possible destination for the Louisville QB.

They could choose to spend their early second-round pick on Shough or trade back in the first round to select him later in the round if they decide not to draft a QB at No. 2.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com previously reported that the team invited Shough to its facility for a top 30 meeting this offseason, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up joining the Browns.

3) New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have not made the playoffs in four years since Drew Brees left. They could select a QB in this year's draft to serve as a successor for Derek Carr, who recently turned 34.

The organization might recognize the advantage of drafting Shough and allowing him to mature for a year during its minor rebuilding attempt.

