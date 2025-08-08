Tyler Warren Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Colts rookie TE this year?

Penn State's Tyler Warren was one of the finest tight ends in college football last year. Now, he finds himself with the Indianapolis Colts after being drafted by the organization with their 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While Warren was elite as a productive tight end in college, will that translate over to the NFL? And more importantly for some, will he fare well as an option for managers in fantasy football? Let's take a look.

Should you draft TE Tyler Warren in 2025?

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Warren is certainly worth a draft pick in 2025 and could start seeing action toward the mid to late rounds of most drafts. The tight end was extremely productive in his final season with Penn State in 2024. He hauled in 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns.

He also rushed the football 26 times for 218 yards and four scores on the ground. Warren was also utilized as a passer at times. He completed three of six attempted throws on the season for 35 yards and a score.

Simply put, the Colts have a Swiss Army knife of an offensive weapon at their disposal, and at a position of need nonetheless. Whoever is under center for the Colts this season will likely be looking the six-foot-five, 256-pounder's way often, making him an appealing draft choice for fantasy football managers.

Tyler Warren's fantasy outlook in 2025

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

According to Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Simulator, Warren is projected to total 174 fantasy points in 2025 under a PPR format. We project the tight end at 57 receptions for 677 yards and four touchdowns. Warren is also projected for 117 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. This would be a tremendous output for a rookie tight end and a solid outlook on the 2025 season, fantasy-wise.

Is Tyler Warren a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

The short answer is yes. Warren is a great tight end to target in drafts at a position that can oftentimes run thin if you're not lucky enough to draft the few elite names yourself. Warren is an offensive threat in multiple ways, making him prone to even more scoring opportunities.

He comes into Indianapolis at a position where the Colts desperately needed help and will likely be the starter in Week One to open the season. Given his big frame and proven scoring ability in college, expect Warren to be a red zone favorite for his quarterback deep in enemy territory.

Where should you draft Tyler Warren this year?

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Tyler Warren is currently listed as the TE11 and TE10 in standard and PPR scoring formats, respectively. He currently holds an ADP of 107 and 108 in those formats, respectively, according to FantasyPros. That's consistent with our advice of taking Warren in the middle rounds of your draft if you're in need of a starting tight end. Draft him with confidence, given his situation in Indianapolis and tremendous upside.

