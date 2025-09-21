Tyler Warren injury update: Will Colts TE be available for Fantasy Football Week 3?

Tyler Warren had an excellent start to his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. The rookie tight end already has two games with good performances. He had 76 yards in his debut against the Miami Dolphins before adding 79 more against the Denver Broncos in Week 2.

However, there was a risk for the Indianapolis Colts to be without their new weapon for Week 3. He appeared on the injury report with a toe injury, which made him miss Wednesday's practice. Although he appeared in the next two days, his participation was limited.

Fantasy football owners can now rejoice and breathe freely. The tight end will participate in Week 3, with the Indianapolis Colts playing an important game against the Tennessee Titans. Despite their opponents being 0-2, they can't afford a slip now that the season started so well.

Tyler Warren confirmed to play in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans

In Friday's injury report, the final report before the game, he was listed as questionable due to his limited participation in practices during the week. However, his designation was removed.

Warren will play in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. It's the perfect opportunity for him to score his first touchdown of the season. Despite two great offensive performances by the team, the rookie still has not found the end zone.

Warren has 16 targets, 11 receptions and 155 yards in just two games with the Colts. His performances are comparable to Brock Bowers, who shattered records in his rookie season in 2024 and is now an elite tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Which other Colts are present in the injury report?

No player has been listed as out for Indianapolis in Week 3. All players are healthy and will take part in the game, which is a great sign of things to come.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward was listed as questionable along with Warren. However, he cleared the concussion protocol after fully practicing prior to Week 3. As such, the Colts have also removed his designation from the injury report, and he'll be on the field against the Titans.

