Tyler Warren NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Penn State TE

Tyler Warren is widely considered to be among the top tight end prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. In fact, he tops the position in many draft rankings and is projected to be a first-round pick.

He turned in a massive final college football season with the Penn State Nittany Lions, including 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He did so despite playing in one of the most competitive conferences in the country.

Add in his large frame and impressive athleticism and it makes sense why so many teams are rumored to be interested in picking him this year. He is expected to be a Day 1 starter and could make a major impact on whichever team drafts him.

The best landing spot for Tyler Warren may be the New York Jets with the seventh-overall pick. Their offense is in need of new pass-catchers and also currently has a hole at their tight end spot. They moved on from Davante Adams and Tyler Conklin during the offseason, so Warren makes a ton of sense as a potential target for them.

The Jets are in a transitional period this year, including hiring new head coach Aaron Glenn and signing Justin Fields to be their quarterback. It will be important for them to address the weak spots on their roster if they want to compete this season, and tight end is one of the most glaring needs.

Warren can potentially solve this problem for them, while giving Fields another much-needed weapon.

Tyler Warren landing spots in 2025 NFL Draft

Tyler Warren

If the New York Jets pass on Tyler Warren at seventh-overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, several other teams are likely to be interested in picking him in the first round. The Indianapolis Colts would be another logical destination for the star tight end, who are in desperate need of an upgrade at the position.

The Colts have one of the weakest groups of tight ends in the entire NFL, so adding an elite prospect like Warren makes sense. He could theoretically help to develop Anthony Richardson, who has struggled to find consistency.

Other teams that are rumored to be interested in targeting Warren include the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. They could all benefit from upgrading their tight ends this year, and he may be the best way to do so. Regardless of where he eventually lands, it would be surprising if he makes it out of the first round given his elite talent.

