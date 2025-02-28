Tyler Warren vs. Colston Loveland college stats: A look at top 2025 NFL Draft prospects’ performances

Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland headline one of the strongest tight end draft classes in recent memory. Both players excelled at the collegiate level and were primary pass catchers for collegiate football powerhouses.

Hence, with the draft not far away, let's look at how well Warren and Loveland performed in college.

Comparing Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland's college stats

Tyler Warren spent his entire college football career with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Warren was a highly sought after prospect out of Atlee High School in Mechanicsville.

He earned scholarship offers from major Division I programs including but not limited to Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Syracuse. However, he opted to accept the offer from Penn State in order to play for the Nittany Lions.

Tyler Warren redshirted in his first season with the Penn State Nittany Lions. He then occupied a bench role in Years 2 and 3 before he broke into the starting lineup in Year 4.

Tyler Warren excelled in the TE1 role in Year 4 as he racked up 34 catches, 422 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns in 13 games (12 starts). He made improvements to his game in Year 5 racking up 104 catches, 1,233 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in 16 games (all starts).

Tyler Warren led the Nittany Lions in all major receiving statistical categories in his final year of collegiate football.

Colston Loveland was a multi-sport star during his time with Gooding High School in Gooding, Idaho. However, it was his excellence in football that saw him get recruitment offers from the likes of Michigan, Alabama, LSU, Oregon State, Auburn, and so many more prominent colleges. He opted to play for the Michigan Wolverines.

Colston Loveland was an instant contributor for the Michigan Wolverines as he featured in 14 games during his freshman season. He amassed a stat line of 16 catches, 235 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Loveland saw a bigger role in the offense in his sophomore season as he recorded 45 catches, 649 receiving yards and four touchdowns as the Michigan Wolverines won the national championship.

Loveland spent the 2024 season with a carousel of quarterbacks following J J. McCarthy's entry into the NFL. He amassed 56 receptions, 582 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. Loveland led the Wolverines in all major receiving statistical categories.

Who will be selected first between Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Tyler Warren is widely considered a top 10 pick in this year's draft, while Colston Loveland is viewed as a top 15 pick. Both tight ends are considered among the best pass catches in their draft class by virtue of their production at the collegiate level.

Hence, it's highly likely that Tyler Warren will get selected before Colston Loveland. However, Loveland should be off the board not too long after. Both players will be assets for whichever team drafts them, and they could be starters from Day 1.

