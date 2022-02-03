"I don’t regret it" - Tyrann Mathieu amused by Chiefs fans not rating him enough

Tyrann Mathieu, star safety for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been one of the reasons the team has been able to compete in AFC Championship games for the past four consecutive seasons.

Despite this, it seems as though some fans of the team aren't quite sold on the player affectionately known as the Honey Badger due to his penchant to force turnovers.

Mathieu recently responded on Twitter to fans who were questioning his performance and rating him low in terms of his overall play. The safety responded with the following message:

"It shocks me that certain things are even a topic or up for discussion. I realize though along the way I’ve mad some people mad, I don’t regret it. It’s surprising though, all I ever did was give it my all and be true to me…Oh well."

There have been rumors and speculation that the Honey Badger will not return next season. Much of this stems from some of the words and tweets from Mathieu himself, who said the following after the Chiefs lost 27-24 last week in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals:

"Will always remember you & many more good people! Lot to be proud of over the past 3 years. I'm thankful and grateful. I leave with a grateful heart having got the chance to play for all you good people! Thanks."

With this statement, it sounds as if the unrestricted free agent may have said his goodbyes to a team that he helped get over the hump and win Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers.

How long has Tyrann Mathieu been with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

The former LSU standout joined the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2019 after spending one season as a football mercernary with the Houston Texans in 2018.

He joined the Chiefs who were looking for stability at the position due to their former all-world safety Eric Berry being released one day prior to the team signing Mathieu.

In his inaugural season with the Chiefs, the All-Pro safety finished with four interceptions, 12 passes defended, 75 tackles and two sacks. The season was capped off by a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

During his second season with the team, the 2011 SEC champion completed the season with a career-high six interceptions, nine passes defended, 62 tackles and a fumble recovery.

His stellar play helped the Chiefs get back to Super Bowl LV, which was a 31-9 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 2021-22 season began with the star testing positive for COVID-19. While he had a down season by his typical standard, he was again an integral piece in the team advancing to (but losing in) the AFC Championship game.

Stay tuned to see what's next for the Honey Badger and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Edited by Piyush Bisht