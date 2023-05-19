Tyreek Hill at #4? Bijan Robinson over Travis Kelce? NFL analyst drops bunch of surprises in fantasy football rankings

The fantasy football season really starts to heat back up every year following the conclusion of the NFL Draft. This is when fantasy managers can get their first real look at what most NFL roster constructions for the upcoming season will look like.

Rookies have officially found their NFL landing spots, most free agents are accounted for, and team roles within an offensive scheme become more clear.

The proper analysis of NFL rosters and projected distribution of touches and production creates a formula for generating fantasy rankings. Many experts in the field release their rankings for fantasy players to use as a reference when they are preparing for their drafts and considering various trade ideas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Field Yates is one of the most respected names in the fantasy world and his ranings often demand a ton of attention. He recently released his 2023 rankings for PPR formats that was loaded with many different surprises.

Wide receivers were featured heavily at the top of his rankings, representing three of the top four overall, while rookie running back Bijan Robinson is just one spot out of the top five overall.

Field Yates @FieldYates



My latest Top 100 for @ESPNFantsy is up.



espn.com/fantasy/footba… It's never too soon to get ready for your fantasy draft.My latest Top 100 for @ESPNFantsy is up. It's never too soon to get ready for your fantasy draft. My latest Top 100 for @ESPNFantsy is up. espn.com/fantasy/footba… https://t.co/F65NIOAjc1

Many in the fantasy community are extremely high on Robinson's outlook for the upcoming 2023 season, but a sixth-overall ranking is still a bold call by Yates. Just Austin Ekeler and Christian McCaffrey rank higher on the list of running backs list, while even superstar tight end Travis Kelce ranks below the rookie at ninth-overall. Kelce has been one of the most consistent overall fantasy performers in recent years.

Tyreek Hill is another intersting players in Yates' rankings. He currently sits at fourth overall, topping every running back besides Ekeler. He's also ranked higher than Davante Adams, Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs, which will likely cause debate. It may also be a bit surprising to see Cooper Kupp higher than Hill, considering Kupp's disappointing 2022 season after winning the receiving triple crown the year before.

Here's how Yates' PPR rankings look at the top of each of the four offensive positions.

Fantasy Football top 5 QBs

Patrick Mahomes

QB Rank Overall Rank Player Analysis 1 27 Patrick Mahomes As close to a lock as possible for guaranteed massive passing numbers. 2 28 Jalen Hurts Dominant with his legs last year. Rushing QBs are extremely valuable in fantasy. 3 29 Josh Allen The most true dual-threat QB in the NFL. Equally as dangerous with his arm and his legs. 4 38 Lamar Jackson The greatest rushing QB in NFL history when healthy. Also added legitimate WRs this season. 5 46 Joe Burrow Passing numbers will likely be as good as anyone. The lack of rushing stats hurts his value just a bit.

Fantasy Football top 5 RBs

Austin Ekeler

RB Rank Overall Rank Player Analysis 1 3 Austin Ekeler The most consistently dominant fantasy RB in recent years. Lethal as receiver out of the backfield. 2 5 Christian McCaffrey Bounced back strong last year after being plagued by injuries the two years prior. 3 6 Bijan Robinson The highest-ranked rookie this year by a wide margin. One of the most hyped fantasy rookies in recent memory. 4 10 Saquon Barkley One of few true workhorses left in the NFL. Nobody on his roster to truly challenge him for touches. 5 11 Josh Jacobs The only RB in the top 5 lacking elite receiving skills. He made up for it last year by leading the NFL in rushing.

Fantasy Football top 5 WRs

Justin Jefferson

WR Rank Overall Rank Player Analysis 1 1 Justin Jefferson Generational talent. Off to the best statistical start to a career by any WR ever. 2 2 Cooper Kupp Put together arguably the best statistical season by any WR ever two years ago, winning the triple crown. 3 4 Tyreek Hill The biggest home run threat in the entire NFL. Switching teams last year didn't hurt him at all. 4 7 Davante Adams A new QB could have an impact on his output this season. It didn't at all last year. 5 8 Ja'Marr Chase Continues to shine despite being on a roster loaded with offensive weapons. Target competition hasn't hurt his production.

Fantasy Football top 5 TEs

Travis Kelce

TE Rank Overall Rank Player Analysis 1 9 Travis Kelce He's not only been clearly the most dominant fantasy TE in recent years, but one of the most consistent overall fantasy performers ever. 2 32 Mark Andrews Failed to meet expectations last year, but still one of the most reliable players in the position. 3 45 TJ Hockenson A team change helped his overall value last year. He will look to keep trending upwards. 4 50 Darren Waller Will play for a new team this year. Could benefit his production with much less target competition. 5 55 George Kittle Has become a bit of a boom-or-bust fantasy TE each week. When he booms, he often tops the TE fantasy scoring.

Poll : 0 votes