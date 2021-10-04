Tyreek Hill backflips his way to a historic performance in Week 4 against Eagles

Tyreek Hill entered the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 4 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles on a low note. During the Chiefs' last game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hill had only five catches for 56 yards, which are pedestrian stats as far as he is concerned.

Today's game against the Eagles was just what the doctor ordered to get Tyreek Hill and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs into gear. The Chiefs won the game by a score of 42-30 and it was thanks in part to Tyreek Hill's historic performance.

Tyreek Hill's incredible performance vs. Eagles

The electric receiver had 11 catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns. A touchdown for Hill gave the Chiefs a 34-23 lead, and he made sure to give the crowd in Philly a backflip to remember him by.

In the Kansas City Chiefs' previous two games, Tyreek Hill had eight catches for 70 yards with no touchdowns. Today's game against the Eagles was heaven-sent as the Eagles struggled themselves in previous weeks.

A top-five career performance by Tyreek Hill vs. Eagles

Sunday's game against the Eagles was a "get right" game for Tyreek Hill and the entire Kansas City Chiefs football team. In week two, the Chiefs faced the Baltimore Ravens and lost 36-35. In that game, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception not typical of the All-Pro quarterback.

The following game for the Chiefs in Week 3 saw them face their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers also have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, who won the game 30-24.

Herbert out-dueled Mahomes in that game by throwing for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Mahomes threw for 260 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

For the Chiefs to come out on top today for a victory for the first time since week one, it took a monster game from Tyreek Hill. He set the tone early in the second quarter by catching a six-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to give them a 14-10 lead and it was all smooth sailing from that point forward.

He finished the day with 186 yards, the fourth-most he's managed in a game in his career.

If there were any questions about whether Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs were on a downward spiral, they were promptly shut down today.

