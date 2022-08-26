"I just wanna go at the bully" - Tyreek Hill wants to fight Jalen Ramsey in a boxing match

Tyreek Hill is a cheetah on the football field, but outside the gridiron, he's channeling his inner lion, tiger, and bear. In a recent interview with celebrity boxer Jake Paul on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, Hill made some interesting comments. He singled out Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey as an NFL player he would like to face in the boxing ring.

When asked which one person that Hill would fight, the Miami Dolphins receiver did not hesitate:

“I really want some of Jalen Ramsey though, for real.”

Hill elaborated that it was nothing personal:

"I just wanna go at the bully."

The two NFL players have faced off on the field only three times. On each occasion, Hill played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Ramsey was with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although both players are now with new teams, it’s telling that Hill pointed out Ramsey as a prime sparring partner.

The Miami Dolphins will not face the Los Angeles Rams this season unless both teams make the Super Bowl. So Tyreek Hill will have to find other avenues in which to face off against Jalen Ramsey.

Tyreek Hill enters the new NFL season with stiff competition at the top

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill have been a match made in football heaven for the last five seasons. As a result, Hill has become one of the top five, if not the top, wide receivers in the league. After the trade to Miami, Hill will now be catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa. Despite Hill’s insistence that Tagovailoa is a more accurate quarterback, it will be tough for Hill to replicate his past success.

Clay Ferraro @ClayWPLG Here’s Tyreek Hill beating Darius Slay on the first play of Dolphins-Eagles one-on-ones (pass from Tua). Here’s Tyreek Hill beating Darius Slay on the first play of Dolphins-Eagles one-on-ones (pass from Tua). https://t.co/cSo9xzgBGJ

He faces competition from up-and-coming wide receivers such as Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals). Additionally, last year’s triple-crown winning wide receiver Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams) will look to defend his title. Other talented receivers like Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills) and CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) will also be in the mix.

The Miami Dolphins are rumored to be a run-heavy team under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. Second-year phenomenon Jaylen Waddle will also be competing with Tyreek Hill for targets, so Hill's numbers could suffer.

That being said, Hill’s presence on the Miami offense will certainly open things up for other players. He always puts pressure on opposing secondaries with his elite speed.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit BS w/ Jake Paul and H/T Spotskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell