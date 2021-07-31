Tyreek Hill claps back at Usain Bolt, calls him old and washed up

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn't take long to respond to Usain Bolt's comments on who would win the race. Bolt appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said Hill "didn't have a chance" at beating him in a race.

Cheetah didn't wait long before he responded by calling Usain Bolt old and washed up.

#Chiefs Tyreek Hill on a possible race with sprinter Usain Bolt: "He's washed up" pic.twitter.com/zebNUjL9xW — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) July 30, 2021

Tyreek Hill is arguably the fastest player in the NFL today, and Usain Bolt is arguably the fastest man in the world. Bolt and Hill had argued about who was faster in the past. Usain Bolt explained the situation during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"Me and Tyreek Hill got into it because he's a Gatorade-sponsored athlete also, so we got into it one time. We were sitting down, and we were talking. He was like how he could take me, and he was talking, 'blah blah blah', but then I went to the combine one year, and if you go on the internet right now, I ran a 4.22 in my sweats and some shoes. I told Tyreek, 'You got no chance!'"

Bolt and Hill have blazing speed, and a race between the two would be a nationally televised event. Unfortunately, fans have a better shot at winning the lottery than seeing the two speedsters race each other.

Who wins the race between Usain Bolt and Tyreek Hill?

Olympic Sprinter Usain Bolt

With the chances of the event actually happening being slim, a comparison of the two is fitting. Bolt says that he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds. During Tyreek Hill's pro day, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds.

"Me & Tyreek Hill got into it 1 time..



He was talking bla bla bla but then I went to the combine 1 year & if you go on the net right now.. I ran 4.22 in my sweats..



C'mon @cheetah you got no chance" ~ @usainbolt #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/e8j5hO5bcf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2021

The competition between Tyreek Hill and Usain Bolt has been compared throughout the years. During a Sunday Night football game, NBC played a Bolt's 200-meter race video in the 2016 Olympics. In that video, they placed Hills speed, and the Chiefs wideout kept up with the competition but couldn't catch Bolt.

If fans compare the numbers, the edge goes to Usain Bolt to run the faster 40-yard dash time. It's another argument like the Scotty Miller-Tyreek Hill argument.

Both are phenomenal athletes and faster than lightning, but it's just predictions on who would walk away on top. One day NFL fans may see Tyreek Hill finally race someone he calls out. Still, unfortunately, Usain Bolt isn't going to entertain Hill's challenge.

