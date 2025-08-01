Tyreek Hill Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Dolphins WR a safe pick after rift with Tua Tagovailoa? 

Tyreek Hill has been one of the most consistent and elite wide receivers in the NFL, and in fantasy football, for the better part of a decade. Since entering the league in 2016, Hill only has three seasons where he finished outside the top eight at the wide receiver position in PPR fantasy leagues.

Ad

He has finishes of WR19, WR8, WR1, WR31, WR2, WR6, WR2, WR2, and WR18; a truly remarkable stat line. Although Hill has arguably been the best fantasy football wide receiver over the past five years, fantasy managers will solely be concerned about his 2024 season (WR18) when drafting this summer.

Hill and the Miami Dolphins had a difficult 2024 season, largely due to the injury absence of QB Tua Tagovailoa. The loss of Tua caused Hill to have a down statistical campaign and for the Dolphins to not make the playoffs, something that led to Hill outlining how he wanted out of the franchise this offseason.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now heading into the 2025 season, Hill is still with the Miami franchise and has reportedly put his frustrations behind him.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tyreek Hill's fantasy outlook amid Tua and Miami Dolphins' frustration

Despite the disappointing 2024 season for Hill, he is still one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the sport. He is extremely quick and agile, is a sharp route runner, and has strong hands. Unless something drastic occurs this offseason or into this year, Hill is expected to remain as the Dolphins' WR1 ahead of Jaylen Waddle.

Ad

Fantasy Pros is projecting Hill as the WR14 and the No. 23 overall player available in drafts this summer. This rank would likely result in Hill being selected near the third round of your draft this year.

Although Miami had some off-field drama this year involving Hill, he is still a top receiver in the league and can be acquired in fantasy football drafts for the cheapest price he has been in years. According to projections, Hill is being taken on the WR2/3 fringe. However, he should be considered a clear WR1 based on talent and situation heading into the new campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.