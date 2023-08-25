Tyreek Hill fantasy outlook: Should you draft Dolphins WR in 2023?

Tyreek Hill has consistently performed as one of the top wide receivers in fantasy football during his entire NFL career. His legendary speed and elite explosiveness make him a threat to score a touchdown every time he touches the ball. These big plays, which have become his signature, have also resulted in incredible fantasy football production.

With the 2023 NFL season right around the corner, it should come as no surprise that Hill is once again one of the highest-ranked players in his position. He will be extremely expensive to acquire in fantasy drafts, so managers must be sure he's worth a major investment. Missing on a top draft pick can derail an entire fantasy season before it gets started, and Hill can therefore make or break a roster.

Tyreek Hill's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyreek Hill

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Tyreek Hill ranked as the WR3 overall during the 2022 fantasy football season. Making this even more impressive is the fact that he only scored seven touchdowns. This demonstrates his absolutely elite usage and incredible ability to make the most of his touches. Touchdown dependence is an alarming fantasy statistic worth fading, and Hill has no issues with it at all.

The superstar wide receiver had his fair share of doubters entering the 2022 season when he was traded to the Miami Dolphins by the Kansas City Chiefs. He left Patrick Mahomes, the best quarterback in the NFL, for the inconsistent Tua Tagovailoa. Downgrading quarterbacks can often be detrimental to a receiver's prodcution, but not for Tyreek Hill.

Hill responded by setting new career-highs with 119 receptions on 170 targets for a massive 1,710 yards. This marked his second consecutive season exceeding 110 receptions and the fifth time in seven years he eclipsed 1,150 yards. He has been the most consistently dominant wide receiver over the past six years and his 2022 campaign showed that he hasn't slowed down.

The Dolphins' offensive system could potentially see Tyreek Hill take even another step forward in fantasy football, especially if his red zone usage increases. He's already shown he can share the targets with Jaylen Waddle without his prodcution taking a hit. He's also demonstrated that even if Tagovailoa goes down with another injury, he can still finish among the top fantasy players, just like last year.

Is Tyreek Hill a good pick in Football Football this year?

Tyreek Hill

It doesn't get too much better than Tyreek Hill when it comes to overall fantasy football value. He makes for a strong selection in just about any possible draft situation and fits pretty much any fantasy roster, regardless of what type of player the specific manager is targeting. He checks virtually every box possible when breaking down a fantasy player's potential value.

Hill has one of the safest floors of any player in the entire NFL, regardless of position. He has shown zero signs of age regression at this point in his career, despite being 29 years old.

In fact, he put together arguably his best season ever last year while leading all players in deep targets. This is an excellent sign for a player whose speed is their biggest weapon, as it hasn't diminished over time just yet.

The superstar also ranked second among all players in target share, despite having to share the field with Jaylen Waddle, another elite wide receiver. The Dolphins haven't added anyone to realistically cut into his usage and they even moved on from Mike Gesicki, their starting tight end last year. Hill legitimately has the upside to be the overall fantasy WR1 during the 2023 season.

Whether a fantasy manager prefers to limit risk or maximize upside with their top picks in fantasy drafts, Tyreek Hill is a solid choice either way. He has one of the highest floors this year, as well as one of the highest ceilings at the same time.

Where should you draft Tyreek Hill this year?

Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill currently ranks as the WR3 and seventh overall player in fantasy football this year, according to his recent ADP. This means, for any manager targeting him, they will almost definitely need to use their first-round draft pick to do so. He will rarely be available in the second round for standard leagues, though he may be in 2QB and Superflex formats.

If Hill is ever available in the second round, he should be immediately selected with infinite confidence. He's an absolute steal if he makes it to that point. In more of a realistic scenario, he will need to be selected in the first round. Only Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase currently have a higher ADP at wide receiver, with Cooper Kupp just barely behind. Jefferson ranks first overall, while Chase ranks third.

Targeting wide receivers in the first round of fantasy football drafts has become an increasingly popular trend. Until recently, selecting running backs as early as possible was always the most common strategy. That has recently flipped, with wide receivers often taking the highest priority. This even further suggests that managers will need to select Hill in the first round or they won't have the opportunity to pick him at all.

Poll : #6) Who is the only player to be named both the NFL MVP and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in the same season as a defensive player? (#5 Ans - Buffalo Bills) Lawrence Taylor Reggie White J.J. Watt Ray Lewis 226 votes