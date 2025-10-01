Tyreek Hill injury: Exploring the Dolphins' depth chart after the star WR's season-ending injury

The Miami Dolphins lost a key offensive player, Tyreek Hill, during their matchup against the New York Jets on Monday.Miami's Week 4 game was bittersweet. The team won for the first time this season, but Hill suffered a dislocated knee. The receiver also reportedly sustained multiple ligament tears, including the ACL.Hill underwent surgery on Tuesday and will start rehabilitation that is expected to be lengthy and potentially extending well into the 2026 season.The Dolphins will play the rest of the season without Tua Tagovailoa's top target. With Hill injured, let's look at the team's depth chart.Miami Dolphins wide receiver depth chart after Tyreek Hill’s injuryTua Tagovailoa will no longer have Tyreek Hill as part of the options to throw the ball to after the receiver's season-ending injury. This is what's left of the Dolphins' wide receiver room.1. Jaylen Waddle2. Malik Washington3. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine4. Dee Eskridge5. Tahj WashingtonWaddle and Washington are expected to be Miami's primary targets without Hill. Hill had the most receiving yards (198) for the team prior to his injury, but Waddle had more touchdowns, with two. This would be Waddle's first time to be a WR1 in his professional career.He has the ability to be a top receiver for the Dolphins, but with Hill on the other side, it wasn't required. Waddle is expected to play a larger part in the offense.Meanwhile, Washington was selected in the sixth round in 2024 at No. 184. However, he had a limited role in his rookie season, recording only 26 receptions for 223 yards with 25 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. He already has eight carries for 60 yards in four games this season, while also tallying eight catches.Washington, Eskridge and Westbrook-Ikhine are more depth options for Miami.When will Tyreek Hill return?Tyreek Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, disclosed that the surgery was successful, with a target return set for the start of the 2026 season.Rosenhaus added that Hill's knee cartilage is intact and he did not experience any nerve damage or problems with blood flow.&quot;It's only one surgical procedure,&quot; Rosenhaus said on Tuesday, via ESPN.&quot;There were some concerns that it might be more than one surgery, but right now, everything went as well as we could have hoped for. We'll pray for Tyreek to have a speedy recovery. We know he'll do a great job with his rehab, and the goal is for him to be back to himself by the start of next season.&quot;NFL players who suffered ACL injuries normally miss nine months to one year, and typically don't feel completely recovered when they return. There's no guarantee that Hill will be medically ready for the start of the 2026 campaign as he's battling more than just an ACL tear. However, could return in the middle of the season.