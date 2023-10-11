Tyreek Hill injury history: Deep dive into Dolphins WR's problems

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a top-three pass catcher in the NFL today. The speedy wideout is a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro selection.

Hill has been electric since he joined the Dolphins ahead of 2022, and he is currently a vital part of the NFL's fastest offense ever. While the superstar pass catcher is super reliable, he has indeed suffered some injuries in his career. Here is a deeper look into his injury history.

Tyreek Hill's injury history

Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and stayed largely injury-free for the first couple of years. However, Hill suffered his first notable NFL injury on September 8, 2019, when he suffered a chest sternum fracture. This injury forced Hill to miss a regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next up was August 20, 2020, when Hill suffered a Grade 1 thigh hamstring sprain/pull. Hill left the Chiefs' training practice with a hamstring injury but thankfully didn't miss any regular season games as a result.

Hill did miss a regular season game in 2020 when he suffered a Grade 2 thigh hamstring sprain. He missed the season finale game against the Chargers due to a hamstring injury.

Then, in October 2021, Tyreek Hill had a host of leg quad issues. First off, he suffered a quad injury in Week 5's loss to Buffalo. Hill seemingly shook off the injury and vowed to soldier on. Unfortunately, he re-aggravated his quad in the Chiefs' Week 6 game against Washington. That was his last recorded injury in Kansas City before he made the move to the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season.

On January 8, 2022, Hill had a pedal heel bruise. The perennial Pro Bowler suffered a heel injury during warmups of Week 18's game against the Denver Broncos. He was limited in his snaps during the game.

How is Tyreek Hill performing in 2023?

Tyreek Hill has been his usual excellent self in the 2023 NFL season. Hill has featured in all five regular-season games for the Dolphins, putting up a stat line of 651 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He looks well on pace to break his season-best total in both receiving yards and touchdowns by the end of the season.

Hill is a part of arguably the fastest offense in NFL history. Alongside Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert, the Miami offense has been electric to start the 2023 NFL season. It all starts from the "Cheetah" himself, and fans will be looking forward to catching more rapid games from this fearsome franchise.