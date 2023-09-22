Tyreek Hill injury update: Latest on Dolphins WR for fantasy football Week 3

Tyreek Hill appeared on the injury report for the Miami Dolphins Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos out of nowhere. However, it seems to be a minor ankle issue, with the wide receiver being a full participant on the report and on track to play on Sunday.

The minor issue will not impede Hill from dressing up to face Sean Payton and Patrick Surtain, in one of the best matchups for Week 3.

Tyreek Hill's injury update

The star wide receiver popped up on the injury report out of nowhere, leaving fans confused as to when the injury happened and if it would affect his status for Week 3.

However, there was nothing to see, as he was listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report and the Miami Dolphins did not even seem to believe he would miss any time.

Whatever happened to his ankle, it's not a concern going forward.

What happened to Tyreek Hill?

The wide receiver did not seem to be injured during Sunday's contest against the New England Patriots, so it's likely that something happened on Wednesday - another possibility is that he felt soreness on his ankle and reported to the team, who out of an abundance of caution, listed him on the injury report.

Obviously, anything related to an injury for the wide receiver is of concern, as his speed is the main attribute of his game. If he slows down, the entire offense suffers as a result.

When will Tyreek Hill return?

He will be matching up against Patrick Surtain when the Broncos travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins on Sunday. If the game has the home team as the big favorites, this individual matchup will be mouth-watering, especially if Jaylen Waddle does not recover in time.

Tyreek Hill already has 255 receiving yards in just two games this season, but it's worth noting that they paint different pictures. Hill had 215 receiving yards in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but was limited to only 40 the week after against the New England Patriots. The important thing is that the Dolphins won both games.