Tyreek Hill injury update: Latest on Dolphins WR's status for Week 11 Fantasy Football

Tyreek Hill has been in the spotlight for the Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 11 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders. The wideout is reportedly dealing with a wrist injury. Fantasy football managers want to know whether Hill will play on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill injury update: What happened to Dolphins WR?

NFL: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill - Source: Imagn

As things stand, Tyreek Hill is questionable to play against the Raiders on Sunday due to his wrist injury. However, the receiver expects to start for the Dolphins in Week 11.

After being a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Hill said that he might require surgery on his wrist but plans to undergo the medical practice during the offseason.

"Surgery was brought up," Hill said. "And it was talked about, whenever I talked to a few of the doctors. But it’s my call at the end of the day, and my call is to stay out on the field. I’m here. I’m locked in no matter what, no matter how I feel. Even if I’ve got to cut my wrist off, I’m still out there. Because I love the game of football."

Although it might be a risk, fantasy managers can pick Hill in their team for Week 11, given his comments.

Hill did not participate in practice on Wednesday. The Dolphins will hold another practice session on Friday before hosting the Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tyreek Hill's stats and fantasy points this season

Hill has not been at his usual best this season. The wideout tends to set the bar for the rest of the league but has struggled to make an impact for Miami.

While playing in all of the Dolphins' nine games, Hill has recorded 462 yards and two touchdowns on 37 receptions. He has also 47 yards on 16 carries.

Hill's stats have equated to 99.9 fantasy points. He is averaging 11.1 points per game, the lowest of his career in the NFL.

