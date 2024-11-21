Tyreek Hill injury update: Latest on Dolphins WR's status for Week 12 Fantasy Football

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill hasn't had his best season, with injuries hampering his performance. A wrist issue has kept fans and fantasy managers closely monitoring his status.

As the Dolphins prepare to face the New England Patriots on Sunday, Hill's presence on the field will be key to their hopes of securing a win.

Hill was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, suggesting nothing is clear about his participation in the Week 12 against the Patriots. If you're a fantasy manager worrying about Hill's status for Sunday's matchup, check out what he had to say about it.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyreek Hill shares update on wrist injury

On Nov. 14, Tyreek Hill offered an update on how he would address the wrist injury. While some thought he would undergo surgery to fix this issue, the player told reporters he would play through injury for the rest of the season.

"At the end of the day, I just got to suck it up and just deal with the pain," Hill said. "It's going to get worse the more I play, but I got to [gut] it out for my team. I'm here, I'm locked in no matter what, no matter how I feel. So even if I've got to cut my wrist off, I'm still out there because I love the game of football."

Expand Tweet

Hill is part of a load-management regiment imposed by the Dolphins, which could explain his designation in Wednesday's practice session. Even though he'll be affected by this, Hill has managed to show up when the team needed him. The Dolphins enter this game with a 4-7 record, keen to stay alive in the playoff race.

Tyreek Hill is unlikely to miss this game, but he must be careful, as this type of injury can be re-aggravated. If you're planning to start him, these are factors to keep in mind.

How has Tyreek Hill performed this season?

Despite missing Tua Tagovailoa for several weeks, Hill has had a decent season. He's been targeted 68 times, catching 44 passes for 523 yards and three touchdowns. He's carried the ball seven times, gaining 47 rushing yards in 10 games.

He caught seven passes for 61 yards and a TD against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The wide receiver is still the most dangerous weapon for the Dolphins, and he doesn't want to leave the team at a crucial moment in the season.

The Patriots aren't the best team, but they could make things hard for Miami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.