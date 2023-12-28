Tyreek Hill injury update: Latest on Dolphins WR for Week 17 Fantasy Football

If you have Tyreek Hill and you're in the fantasy championship, it's because of two reasons. One, Hill carried your team through the regular season to a good seed. Two, you were somehow able to survive him scoring just 18.9 PPR points over the last two weeks. He was injured, but his status for the championship matters a whole lot more now.

Tyreek Hill is listed as Questionable

Tyreek Hill injury update

Tyreek Hill finds himself on the injury report once again this week, but it seems like a bit more of a precaution. The star wide receiver was listed as "Ankle/Rest" on the Injury Report, which means the team wants to be extra cautious with his outstanding ailment.

Hill missed a game and a half with the injury, but he did play full time on Sunday. He didn't reinjure himself, so all signs point to him playing this week. The Dolphins are faced with a huge matchup with major playoff implications, so it's important that they have their star wide receiver in the lineup.

Fortunately, there's no reason to assume he won't be. He will likely ramp up his practice a bit more this week before playing. Any absence would be rather shocking.

What happened to Tyreek Hill?

Tyreek Hill suffered an injury to his ankle during Week 14 on Monday Night Football as the Dolphins suffered a loss to the Tennessee Titans. The ankle injury was pretty serious, which is why it was such a surprise that he returned later in the same game.

Despite the return then, he was unable to go during the Dolphins' 30-0 victory over the New York Jets in Week 15. He then missed a little bit of practice in Week 15 before returning on Thursday. He would eventually suit up and play the full game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hill recorded nine catches for 99 yards in his return, which helped bolster his team and provide them with a huge win over Dallas. He didn't have to leave the game at all, so his injury status can be chalked up to an abundance of caution.

When will Tyreek Hill come back?

Tyreek Hill has already come back from his brief absence from the lineup. In truth, he missed one game and was back last week. That means he's extremely likely to be in the lineup once more in Week 17. The Dolphins get to face the Baltimore Ravens, so they need him.

The Ravens haven't been lights out against wide receivers this year, but they just put on a defensive masterclass against the San Francisco 49ers, intercepting Brock Purdy four times and Sam Darnold once more.

Nevertheless, if you're in the fantasy championship, you are starting Hill. If he's playing, and he should be, then he's in the lineup. It's been that way all season long and that isn't changing.

If for some reason he can't go, that would be brutal. Most fantasy leagues don't play in Week 18, so it's now or never for Hill owners who are in the championship.