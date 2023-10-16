Tyreek Hill injury update: Latest on Dolphins WR for Week 7 fantasy football

Tyreek Hill left Sunday's victory with a leg issue, striking fear in the heart of fans and fantasy managers everywhere. The top-scoring fantasy wideout in 2023 so far, Hill has been simply fantastic to start the season. What's his status?

Is Tyreek Hill hurt?

Tyreek Hill injury update

Tyreek Hill has no injury to report. After a brief scare during last week's dominant win, he is in good health. He returned to the game after cramping up and heading to the locker room. Even more encouraging is that he caught a couple of passes before leaving the game when it was out of hand.

The Carolina Panthers struggled to contain him all day, as he recorded 163 yards on six catches and scored a long touchdown. The only thing that briefly stopped him was those cramps.

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the best offenses in modern history, and it's largely because of Hill. The wide receiver could record 2,000 yards like he said he did, and he's so far been healthy enough to set the pace.

What happened to Tyreek Hill?

During the second half of the blowout victory over the hapless and winless Panthers, Tyreek Hill caught a pass for about 25 yards across the middle of the field. As he often does, he reversed field and shed one tackler, barely staying on his feet.

He turned back to the sideline and raced away from numerous Panthers defenders. He had plenty of space. After about 25 yards more and with the defense finally closing in, he slowed up and went out of bounds.

This looked pretty straightforward as many players will give themselves up and go out of bounds when they're caught. He was caught, so he ended the play on his terms. However, he kept going off the field and reached back to his leg.

The trainers immediately came over to him and he jogged off the field with them. Suddenly, the big play was of huge concern. Eventually, though, the star wide receiver was able to come back on the field.

The NFL announcers speculated that he might be cramping or needed an IV, since it was a pretty hot afternoon in Miami. By that point, Hill had been running quite a bit, with well over 100 receiving yards at that time.

When will Tyreek Hill come back?

Given that Tyreek Hill already came back in the game last weekend, there's no cause for concern. He was officially listed as Questionable with cramps, but he shortly returned and even added a couple more catches to his terrific day.

That means there's no reason to believe he's not going to be active in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles, who also have just one loss. If somehow he cannot go, he would be in line to return in Week 8 when they play the New England Patriots.

However, this would be a huge surprise. Hill appears to be in perfect health following the blowout victory. He has also not missed a single game since being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs.