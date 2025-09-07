Tyreek Hill landing spots: 5 best fits if WR demands trade from Dolphins ft. Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill spent the entire offseason trying to justify his words. After 2024 ended, he told reporters in a locker room conference that he would leave the Dolphins following a poor season, but apologized later.

However, Miami's season got off to an awful start on Sunday. The Indianapolis Colts, starting Daniel Jones at quarterback, defeated the Dolphins 33-8. The veteran receiver was seen screaming on the sideline, visibly frustrated with the team's performance.

If the Dolphins decide to cut ties, we've listed a few teams that could explore a move for him.

5 teams that could trade for Tyreek Hill

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

The most obvious option is his former team, who badly need to improve its wide receiving group at the start of the season. With Xavier Worthy suffering a serious shoulder injury, and Rashee Rice out for five more games due to suspension, they need to give Patrick Mahomes better weapons. Hill's return would make for a great addition to his former team.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

Another AFC West team that could use Hill's services is the Raiders, whose number one receiver, Jakobi Meyers, asked to be traded before the start of the season. Las Vegas acquired a new quarterback in Geno Smith, and despite the addition of Ashton Jeanty in the draft, still needs one or two difference makers in the offense.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Speaking of teams that need to improve their wide receiving group, the Steelers also jump to mind as a possibility due to their lack of deep threats. Despite DK Metcalf's addition, the same problems from the previous season remain: they have one good wide receiver but not much after.

Hill's qualities mesh well with Metcalf, and he would be great for Aaron Rodgers in his final year in the league.

#4 - Arizona Cardinals

While there's excitement for Marvin Harrison Jr., this is a season with much on the line for both Kyler Murray and Jonathan Gannon. An improved roster gives Arizona a chance to compete in the NFC West. They do have the potential to go for more, with enough salary cap and draft picks to make a move in a position of need.

#5 - Tennessee Titans

Not that it would make the receiver happy, but in case of a trade, the Dolphins wouldn't care about his destination. The Titans don't have much in the receiving position apart from Calvin Ridley, and with a young quarterback, Tennessee can load the roster with weapons.

