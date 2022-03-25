Tyreek Hill or Patrick Mahomes: Who is more important to the other's success?

The breakup of Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes was something few saw coming. The Kansas City Chiefs have made four consecutive AFC Championship Games with the duo and won a Super Bowl in one of those years.

Yet money became a factor, and the receiver headed to the Miami Dolphins, who signed him on a deal worth $30 million annually. Just a few years ago, that was good quarterback money. Now it is going to the game's top receiver.

The general sentiment around NFL circles seems to be that the Dolphins are in great shape while the Chiefs are doomed. But is that the case for either? Who was more to thank for all the success Mahomes and Hill had as a duo?

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill will answer this question in 2022

Divisional Round - Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs

There is no way of knowing the answer to this question until we see how each other does in their respective new situations this season.

Those believing Mahomes is the real star will see if he can uplift the talent around him on the Chiefs offense. We can assume that Travis Kelce will continue to play at his usual elite level. But Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be in focus. Can the quarterback make them look like Hill, or at least get one of them to similar numbers?

One argument in Hill's favor is that he had his first 1,000-yard season in 2017 when Alex Smith was still the quarterback in Kansas City. That proved he was not only a product of Mahomes' success. Yet the quarterback did add a new element where he could scramble around, waiting for his receiver to get open.

This style led Hill to reach that next level of stardom and finish with 111 receptions in 2021. Conversely, Hill being able to get open helped Mahomes just as much.

Now it is up to Tua Tagovailoa to get Hill the ball. If the receiver is genuinely the best, can he elevate the game of a quarterback who has a ton to prove in 2022? This may be his ultimate test.

Receivers rely on quarterbacks to get them the ball and make them look like stars. Yet the best of the best, as Hill is, should be able to elevate the play of their quarterback, whether that is by running elite routes or by making tough catches regularly.

Stats will tell the final story in 2022. If Hill cannot reach 1,000 yards, fans and analysts will likely be calling his departure a mistake. And if Mahomes has a low yardage or touchdown total, there may be points about him not being the same without his former number one guy.

Kevin☔️ @PrimetimeTyreek



“Tyreek Hill won’t be the same because Tua can’t throw deep”



yh ok



“Patrick Mahomes made Tyreek Hill”“Tyreek Hill won’t be the same because Tua can’t throw deep”yh ok “Patrick Mahomes made Tyreek Hill” “Tyreek Hill won’t be the same because Tua can’t throw deep” yh ok 😭https://t.co/VZBv8Vo9Lo

The question of who is better will have to wait. Yet both may be elite alone, in addition to as a duo.

Edited by Piyush Bisht