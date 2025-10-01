Tyreek Hill replacements: 5 WRs fantasy football managers should target feat. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Tyreek Hill is down for the count, leaving managers without their WR2 or in some cases, WR1. As such, it's time to turn to the waiver wire. In most weeks, it likely will mean elevating their WR2 to be a WR1 or their flex player to be a WR2. However, that still leaves room to fill. Here's a look at some options that could be available in your league.
#1 - Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants
Malik Nabers was knocked out for the season, elevating Robinson to be the team's new starting wide receiver. Robinson delivered in a big way in Week 1 and Week 2, earning 30.2 points in Week 2. The hope is that he can step up after a week of practice with Jaxson Dart like he was able to with Russell Wilson.
#2 - Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Miami Dolphins
There's going to be a scramble for Malik Washington in the expectation of extra targets with Tyreek Hill gone. However, defenses are likely to double-team Washington, leaving him most likely overpowered.
Westbrook-Ikhine, as such, is much more likely to be subjected to one-on-one situations, which can help him deliver completions instead of merely receiving volume targets.
#3 - JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs
If you're unable to get the others to replace Tyreek Hill, JuJu Smith-Schuster is likely to be available. In 2024, his best performance of the season was in Week 5, putting up 22 points. He's coming off back-to-back usable stat lines, so if you need a player for just one week, you could do worse than him.
#4 - Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
Alec Pierce was a boom-or-bust receiver in 2024, but with enough boom potential to make him a perfect bye-week filler. This year with Daniel Jones, Pierce has been steadier with a higher floor but lower ceiling.
Pierce would work best as a bench/low-end flex option to help replace Tyreek Hill. Pierce missed Week 4 due to a concussion, per Colts media, but should seemingly be available within the next two games.
#5 - Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
Josh Downs was a waiver wire behemoth in 2024, logging about ten games of double-digit production. 2025 hasn't been the same with Daniel Jones under center, but if you want a bench player as a long play, Downs fits the mold.
Jones might only need to discover the receiver in a future matchup to elevate him on his own internal depth chart quickly. That said, Downs could merely hold the fort for a few weeks until another receiver addition opportunity pops up to help replace Tyreek Hill.
