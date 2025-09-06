Tyreek Hill or Terry McLaurin Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs

Tyreek Hill and Terry McLaurin don't play against each other this week on the field, but in fantasy lineups around the world, the two are locked into a tussle. McLaurin just got paid, but Hill has added motivation to clear his name after a difficult offseason. Week 1 can be the biggest riddle of them all with no sample size to draw from, but some tools and hints can be analyzed.
Here's a look at whether the Washington Commanders receiver or the Miami Dolphins receiver should be given the green light.
Tyreek Hill vs Terry McLaurin: Who should you start?
Tyreek Hill fantasy outlook for Week 1
The wide receiver is set to battle the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts, who gave the nod to Daniel Jones, are likely to heavily employ the services of Jonathan Taylor to keep scores low, eat up time, and give Jones a chance to deliver like he did in his lone playoff season with the New York Giants.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
That means fewer passing opportunities for Hill, which means fewer chances for points. That said, he is still in line for a good day.
According to Sportskeeda's free Who Should I Start tool, Hill is in line for 15.3 points this week.
Terry McLaurin fantasy outlook for Week 1
Terry McLaurin received a new wave of rewards as the fruits of his labor in the form of a $97 million deal, according to Spotrac.
While that might scare some owners, it didn't do so for Week 1 in Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool. McLaurin will face the New York Giants this week, who could end up passing the ball more.
This could mean more clock stoppages, which means more target opportunities for McLaurin. The wide receiver is projected to earn 15.5 points this week, so owners shouldn't be left disappointed, assuming they didn't draft him first overall.
The Giants had a relatively stiff passing defense last season, but expect McLaurin to be able to overcome it, thanks to the new addition of Deebo Samuel. Samuel will help spread the field, leaving more one-on-one opportunities for McLaurin.
Tyreek Hill vs Terry McLaurin final verdict
Both receivers are set to have nearly identical days, but if one goes with the pure numbers, they will have no choice but to go with Terry McLaurin's 15.5 points over Hill's 15.3 points.
That said, with both projects looking relatively the same, managers are welcome to go with their favorite player on this one, as the risks appear minute.
Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.