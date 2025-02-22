Tyreek Hill Trade: A look at how far Chiefs have come after partings ways with star WR 

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins shocked the world in 2022 when they agreed to trade Tyreek Hill for a bunch of draft picks. After six seasons at Arrowhead Stadium, Hill demanded to be traded, with Kansas City sending him to Miami for a haul of five draft picks. Despite helping the Chiefs secure their first Super Bowl in 50 years, Hill wanted a change of scenario.

Here's a closer look to see how the Chiefs have fared after completing this move and whether Hill made a mistake with his trade request.

How have the Chiefs fared after Tyreek Hill's departure?

The Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with Tyreek Hill in 2022, which was seen as a terrible decision by fans. The criticism got bigger after the Chiefs failed to make it to the Super Bowl against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals the following year in the AFC Championship Game.

That said, the Chiefs got a lot in return for their star wide receiver. The Dolphins sent five draft picks: the 2022 1st-round pick, 2022 2nd-round pick, 2022 4th-round pick, 2023 4th-round pick and 2023 6th-round pick.

Kansas City turned this into CB Trent McDuffie, WR Sky Moor and OT Darion Kinnard. The rest of the picks were utilized to move up in the draft.

The Chiefs then went on to win two consecutive Super Bowl championships without Hill. They won Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII while Hill was going through it at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami Dolphins have made it to the playoffs multiple times with Hill, but they haven't made it far, losing in the early stages or simply missing the postseason altogether. They even clashed in 2023 and Hill's old team won 26-7 to confirm the Chiefs won the trade in the end.

Why did Tyreek Hill want out of Kansas City?

Tyreek Hill said in a Dec. 12 interview on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast that lack of targets played a key role in his decision.

"[There'd] be some games where I'd get two targets, I'd get three targets. We'd go into meetings and my coach would be like, 'We've got to get you involved, we've got to get you involved,'" Hill said. "So I'm calling my agent, every week after they say some crazy stuff like that like, 'Bro, I've got to get out of here.'"

Kansas City failed at the final hurdle of creating NFL history as the league's first three-peat team last season, while Tyreek Hill has once again hinted at wanting out of Miami.

Do you think Tyreek Hill will remain in Miami for next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

