Tyreek Hill or Ja'Marr Chase: Who should you draft for Week 4?

If you had to choose between Tyreek Hill or Ja'Marr Chase for your fantasy football team, who would you pick? The two receivers will be in action on Thursday as the Miami Dolphins look to maintain their 100 percent start to the season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hill has helped the Dolphins to three wins in as many games this season. Meanwhile, Chase has looked impressive for the Bengals, who have managed just one win this campaign. The two receivers will be instrumental in deciding the result of Thursday's game, but which of them can get you more fantasy points?

Tyreek Hill vs Ja'Marr Chase key stats this season

Tyreek Hill has put up 317 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Dolphins this season. He has acclimatized extremely well with his new team after leaving the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason.

Hill caught eight passes for 94 yards in a 20–7 win over the New England Patriots in Week 1. The following week, he caught 11 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens.

In Week 3, Hill caught two passes for 33 yards in a win over the Buffalo Bills. He is one of the key reasons why the Dolphins have had such a strong start to the season.

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Ja'Marr Chase, on the other hand, has 212 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals this season. The 22-year-old is currently in his second season with the AFC North franchise.

In Week 1, Chase caught 10 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the subsequent week, he had 54 receiving yards in five catches against the Dallas Cowboys.

Chase caught six passes for 29 yards and one touchdown in a win against the New York Jets in Week 3. Last season's offensive rookie of the year will be hoping to build on that when the Bengals host the Dolphins on Thursday.

How did Tyreek Hill and Ja'Marr Chase fare last season?

Last season, Tyreek Hill played for the Kansas City Chiefs. He put up 185.5 fantasy points across 17 games and averaged 10.9 fantasy points per game during the season.

Ja'Marr Chase, on the other hand, had a stellar debut season with the Bengals. He had 223.6 fantasy points in 17 games in his rookie campaign and averaged 13.2 fantasy points per game.

So, who will you draft for your fantasy team this week, Hill or Chase?

Tyreek Hill or Ja'Marr Chase: Who would you start in Week 4?

Tyreek Hill has scored 44.3 fantasy points so far this season. He is averaging 14.8 points per game. He is performing significantly better than Ja'Marr Chase. The latter has 31.4 fantasy points in three games, averaging 10.5 points per game.

Hill seems to have adapted well to his new surroundings in Miami. The receiver also has a great partnership with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. We expect Hill to outscore Chase on Thursday as the Bengals receiver hasn't hit top gear yet.

